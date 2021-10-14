× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO

NEWS
By Correspondent | October 14th 2021
Akshay Grover, Group CEO Cellulant Corporation [Courtesy]

Cellulant board has appointed its acting Chief Executive Akshay Grover as Group CEO and director of Cellulant with effect from October 1.

This follows the exit of Group CEO Ken Njoroge. Akshay has been serving in an acting capacity since April.

Cellulant Board Chairman Sam Kiruthu lauded Akshay's diverse industry experience in technology and finance, noting that the board has been impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail and focus on the future of the business.

Akshay has more than 20 years of work experience.

READ MORE

 Cellulant founder exits after 18 years at the helm

 Cellulant CEO Ken Njoroge calls it a day

 Ory Okolloh joins breweries board

 How Kenyan start-ups shared Sh35 billion funding in 2018

Tributes poured in for 6 senior staff attached to a tech firm Cellulant

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
M-Pesa users who default on their Fuliza loans will have access to their funds in M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa accounts blocked.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

