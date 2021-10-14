Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO
By Correspondent | October 14th 2021
Cellulant board has appointed its acting Chief Executive Akshay Grover as Group CEO and director of Cellulant with effect from October 1.
This follows the exit of Group CEO Ken Njoroge. Akshay has been serving in an acting capacity since April.
Cellulant Board Chairman Sam Kiruthu lauded Akshay's diverse industry experience in technology and finance, noting that the board has been impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail and focus on the future of the business.
Akshay has more than 20 years of work experience.
