Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO

Akshay Grover, Group CEO Cellulant Corporation [Courtesy]

Cellulant board has appointed its acting Chief Executive Akshay Grover as Group CEO and director of Cellulant with effect from October 1.

This follows the exit of Group CEO Ken Njoroge. Akshay has been serving in an acting capacity since April.

Cellulant Board Chairman Sam Kiruthu lauded Akshay's diverse industry experience in technology and finance, noting that the board has been impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail and focus on the future of the business.

Akshay has more than 20 years of work experience.

RELATED VIDEOS Tributes poured in for 6 senior staff attached to a tech firm Cellulant

Share this story