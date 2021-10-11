× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State eyes more road projects despite hitting 10,000km target

NEWS
By Standard Correspondent | October 11th 2021

 

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia (fourth left), Public Works Principal Secretary Paul Maringa (third left), Kenya Rural Roads Authority Director General Philemon Kandie (right) with leaders from Murang’a and Nyeri during a road inspection tour on October 10, 2021. [Courtesy]

The government will continue expanding roads and other infrastructural projects in the country despite hitting the 10,000km (kilometres) that was initially promised at the beginning of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2013.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the State has already tarmacked 10,500km of roads across the country, surpassing the original promise it made in 2013.

“Infrastructure is an important artery in economic progression. We embarked on a mission to open up the country and make Kenyans access any part of the country without struggle,” Macharia said. “We had initially pledged to complete 10,000km of tarmac by the end of 2022, but we surpassed that mark and now are heading to 11,000km.”

Macharia was speaking during an inspection tour of roads in Murang’a and Nyeri counties yesterday. He was accompanied by regional leaders including MPs for Mathioya Peter Kimari, Maragua’s Mary Waithera, James Mwangi of Tetu, Anthony Kiai of Mukurweini and Gichuki Mugambi of Othaya.

READ MORE

 Road projects to be completed on time, says CS James Macharia

 Moi-era minister who streamlined Roads ministry dies at 75

 Government making huge strides to reduce air pollution, says CS

 Nairobi Expressway to be commissioned in six months, says CS

The CS said the State is using alternative financing which will not subject it to loans as it constructs more roads across the country.

“We are now inviting investors to put their money inroads through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The mega project of the Nairobi Expressway, for instance, is employing thousands of Kenyans and the government has not spent a penny on the project,” Macharia said.

"The investors will recover their money via tolling. This is a big win for Kenyans, who will have an option of using the expressway or the free Mombasa Road."

The CS said other projects such as the Rironi-Mau Summit road will adopt the PPP model.

He was confident of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway taking the same route.

Macharia also commissioned the construction of Gitugi-Kagumoini road and inspected other roads which are under construction including Kanjama-Kagumoini, Kairo-Kagicha and rehabilitation of Kiriaini-Mugeka road said the government has done 7,000km of roads in the second term compared to 3,000km it did in the first term.

“We are pushing all the contractors to work within the given timelines to ensure the projects are fully completed by mid-next year,” he said.

The CS announced that the Mau Mau Road which connects four counties in Central Kenya will be completed by September next year.

“Construction of Mau Mau road has been given to four companies to hasten the works. Tarmacking the road has challenges posed by the terrain but we are committed to ensuring it is completed at given timelines,” he said.

Mukurweini MP said the road upgrades will spur the economic fortunes of the area and open up the region.

On the dualing of the Kenol–Marua road, the biggest road infrastructure in the region, the CS said the works are at about 30 per cent complete. By December this year, one side of the road will be completed.

“The contractors doing this road are ahead of schedule and we expect by June next year, the construction of the dual carriage will be fully complete,” he said. “After completion of dualing Kenol-Marua, the government will embark on extending the dual carriage to Isiolo.”

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN News Special: Roads for Progress with Eng. Peter Mundinia and Eng. Wilfred Okinga - Part 2

KTN News Special: Roads for Progress with Eng. Peter Mundinia and Eng. Wilfred Okinga - Part 1

Masharti ya usafiri:Waziri wa uchukuzi James Macharia atoa mwelekeo kuhusu masharti mapya ya Usafiri

Share this story
US company tops bids for Mumias lease
KE International topped the list after submitting a bid of Sh27.6 billion for a 20-year lease.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

NEWS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

By Ndungu Gachane | 1 day ago

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Tackle grain prices jointly, nations told

By Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Tackle grain prices jointly, nations told
Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown

By Frankline Sunday | 2 days ago

Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown
Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC