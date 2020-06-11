× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Co-op Bank offers customers safe keeping services

NEWS
By Peter Theuri - Sponsored Content | October 6th 2021

That valued certificate, or souvenir, in the house could be lost in a second if a fire razed through the house, or another unforeseen disaster, to leave but sad memories and regrets.

To avert the likelihood of such losses, Co-operative Bank offers Safe Keeping Services where customers can safely store some of their most valuable possessions and rest easy.

The service is intended to relieve the bank’s customers the stress of losing a valuable document and the hustle of replacing the same.

“At a reasonable price of Sh3,000 per annum, we offer the peace of mind that your valuables are safe with us at Co-operative Bank of Kenya,” says the bank.

 SBM Bank to consolidate three branches

 Covid-19 accelerates economic innovation in Africa

 Islamic lender to ramp up Kenya expansion

 CBK data shows lenders recorded a profit before tax of Sh96.4 billion in the first half of this year.

This service is ideal for both individuals and corporates with valuable documents or items and would wish to safeguard them against threats such as fire, burglary, loss or damage.

Acceptable items under safekeeping include title deeds, insurance policy documents, academic certificates, marriage certificates, data back-up and motor vehicle log-books among others.

This service comes in two options. Customers can get safe keeping boxes, where the Bank rents out a safe box to its customers. The safe box could be small, medium or large.

The client is assigned two keys and the box is accessible during normal working hours. This kind of arrangement, the bank says, is ideal for storage of title deeds, academic/marriage certificates, data back-ups, logbooks, insurance policy documents and jewellery.

“Requirements are the standard Know Your Customer (KYC) for individuals and companies, standing order form and an executed renters' box application form,” says Co-operative Bank.

The price is Sh12,000 for a large box, Sh8,000 for a medium box and Sh4,800 for a small box.

The second option is the branch safe keeping of parcels.  This service is available for Co-operative Bank customers and is offered throughout their branch network.

“The Bank accepts properly sealed documents in envelopes within legal discretion that what the client has provided is lawful. It is ideal for academic/marriage certificates, title deeds, insurance policy documents, log books and data back-up,” Co-operative Bank said.

The charge for this is Sh3,000 per annum.

Customers can apply for either of the two options, a worthwhile move to eliminate chances of losing important documents and other possessions, as Co-operative continues to live up to its slogan, “We are you.”

CAK cautions industry bodies on price fixing
Professional institutions risk penalties for setting minimum fees on services, says market regulator.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

