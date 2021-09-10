Kenyan startup Taz Technologies eyes regional expansion

Dan Kagwe, the Postmaster General and CEO of PCK (left) and Mr. Twahir Mohamed, CEO & Founder of Taz Technologies bump fists after the signing a partnership agreement. [Courtesy]

Kenyan startup Taz Technologies, the firm behind digital mail service M-Post, has announced expansion plans to four African countries.

The firm said it hopes to launch services in South Africa, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda as it looks to tap into the growing regional e-commerce market.

Chief Executive Twahir Mohamed said the firm is in the final stages of completing agreements with several postal corporations in the region with plans to launch by the end of this year.

“We have already closed an agreement with Uganda, and we are currently in talks with the South African Post Office, with the potential of having an agreement by the end of the year,” said Mr Mohamed. “We are also in the final stages of our deliberations with Rwanda and Burundi.” He was speaking during an event organised by the International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation that sought to explore opportunities for local firms under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. M-Post allows users to receive letters and parcels from their nearest post office using their mobile numbers as addresses.

