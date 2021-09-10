× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mwananchi Credit feted for new loan product

NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | September 10th 2021
Edwin Kagiri, Head of Operations, Mwananchi Credit, accepts the Best Land Title based Financier at the 4th Annual Real Estate Excellence Awards [Courtesy]

Mwananchi Credit has been awarded for being the best land title-based financier at the fourth annual Real Estate Excellence Awards in Nairobi. 

Head of Operations Edwin Kagiri (pictured, centre) said through its title loans product, landlords access credit without fully charging the property by using a simple title deed deposit and a rent repayment agreement deed. The product has enabled many property owners to take loans for renovations and other related expenses.

 

Kenya's economy swells by Sh520b after review but agriculture takes hit
Kenya reviewed the structure of its economy by including new economic activities, a state that saw other sectors eat into agriculture
Kenyan startup Taz Technologies eyes regional expansion
Kenyan startup Taz Technologies, the firm behind digital mail service M-Post, has announced expansion plans to four African countries.

