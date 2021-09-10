Mwananchi Credit feted for new loan product
By Wainaina Wambu | September 10th 2021
Mwananchi Credit has been awarded for being the best land title-based financier at the fourth annual Real Estate Excellence Awards in Nairobi.
Head of Operations Edwin Kagiri (pictured, centre) said through its title loans product, landlords access credit without fully charging the property by using a simple title deed deposit and a rent repayment agreement deed. The product has enabled many property owners to take loans for renovations and other related expenses.
