Reprieve for motorists as EPRA retains fuel prices
NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | July 14th 2021
Kenyans have been spared a hike in the cost of living after the government retained fuel prices at the same levels as last month.
This is after the government once again slashed margins for oil marketing companies, with the National Treasury expected to compensate them later.
In new retail prices announced today, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained the prices of super petrol at Sh127.14 per litre, diesel at Sh107.66 and kerosene at Sh97.85 in Nairobi.
This is despite the rising cost of crude oil, which has risen to Sh7,880.60 (USD73) per barrel today compared to Sh6,838.85 (USD63.35) in June.
READ MORE
Kenya ranks high in inequality among African peers - report
Power bill to go up as forex cost hits 3-year high
Spike in food and fuel prices pushes cost of living to 16-month high
Despite the move, the cost of fuel, particularly super petrol, remains high and only a few cents shy of the record high of Sh127.8 per litre seen in September 2018. This was when the government imposed 16 per cent value added tax on petroleum products but was later revised to eight per cent due to public outcry.
RELATED VIDEOS
Bei ya petroli yashuka kote nchini
UGANDA DECIDES; Issues likely to dominate Uganda’s election
Energy Regulatory Commission has announced the largest drop in super Petrol prices
Blue Economy scorecard: How far are we?After a long slumber, Kenya had awoken to the potential that lay on its blue economy resources; and the riches that could be realised.
IEBC issues tenders for 2022 election materialsThe electoral agency is procuring 100 electoral materials in readiness for 2022 general election and a possible referendum.
MOST READ
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
NEWS
- Six established Kenyan entrepreneurs share tips for success
ENTERPRISE
- Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant
NEWS
- One way the wealthy inflation-proof their investments
ENTERPRISE
- CBK raises red flag on high household debt
NEWS
- Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business
DR PESA
By Sara Okuoro