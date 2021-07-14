× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reprieve for motorists as EPRA retains fuel prices

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | July 14th 2021

Kenyans have been spared a hike in the cost of living after the government retained fuel prices at the same levels as last month. 

This is after the government once again slashed margins for oil marketing companies, with the National Treasury expected to compensate them later.

In new retail prices announced today, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained the prices of super petrol at Sh127.14 per litre, diesel at Sh107.66 and kerosene at Sh97.85 in Nairobi.

This is despite the rising cost of crude oil, which has risen to Sh7,880.60 (USD73) per barrel today compared to Sh6,838.85 (USD63.35) in June.

READ MORE

 Kenya ranks high in inequality among African peers - report

 Power bill to go up as forex cost hits 3-year high

 Spike in food and fuel prices pushes cost of living to 16-month high

 Court rejects gas firm’s Sh5b claim against rivals

Despite the move, the cost of fuel, particularly super petrol, remains high and only a few cents shy of the record high of Sh127.8 per litre seen in September 2018. This was when the government imposed 16 per cent value added tax on petroleum products but was later revised to eight per cent due to public outcry.

RELATED VIDEOS

Bei ya petroli yashuka kote nchini

UGANDA DECIDES; Issues likely to dominate Uganda’s election

Energy Regulatory Commission has announced the largest drop in super Petrol prices

Share this story
Blue Economy scorecard: How far are we?
After a long slumber, Kenya had awoken to the potential that lay on its blue economy resources; and the riches that could be realised.
IEBC issues tenders for 2022 election materials
The electoral agency is procuring 100 electoral materials in readiness for 2022 general election and a possible referendum.

MOST READ

Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
IEBC issues tenders for 2022 election materials

By Moses Nyamori | 1 hour ago

IEBC issues tenders for 2022 election materials
Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant

By Benard Lusigi | 8 hours ago

Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years

By Dominic Omondi | 9 hours ago

Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
CBK raises red flag on high household debt

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

CBK raises red flag on high household debt
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC