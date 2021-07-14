Reprieve for motorists as EPRA retains fuel prices

Kenyans have been spared a hike in the cost of living after the government retained fuel prices at the same levels as last month.

This is after the government once again slashed margins for oil marketing companies, with the National Treasury expected to compensate them later.

In new retail prices announced today, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained the prices of super petrol at Sh127.14 per litre, diesel at Sh107.66 and kerosene at Sh97.85 in Nairobi.

This is despite the rising cost of crude oil, which has risen to Sh7,880.60 (USD73) per barrel today compared to Sh6,838.85 (USD63.35) in June.

Despite the move, the cost of fuel, particularly super petrol, remains high and only a few cents shy of the record high of Sh127.8 per litre seen in September 2018. This was when the government imposed 16 per cent value added tax on petroleum products but was later revised to eight per cent due to public outcry.

Share this story