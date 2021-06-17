× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya East Africa’s defence spender

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | June 17th 2021

Kenya spent Sh119.2 billion on defence last year making it the highest military expenditure in East Africa.

This is according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) that places Kenya’s spending seventh place overall in Africa, where the continent spent a combined Sh4.6 trillion on their armed forces.

“Military spending in Sub-Saharan Africa was Sh1.9 trillion in 2020, 3.4 per cent higher than in 2009 but 13 per cent lower than in 2011,” said the institute in its report. 

Graphics: The Standard

According to the think-tank, the increase in military spending last year was the first in the region since 2014, with most countries across the globe increasing their expenditure despite a fall in gross domestic output due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increases in defence budgets in many African countries are largely attributed to prolonged conflicts where governments are fighting insurgents.

READ MORE

 Two women to share former KDF soldier's property ending 7-year row

 Maasai have beef with KDF over meat firm land

 CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new

 President Uhuru challenges civilian institutions to emulate KDF's efficiency

“At Sh344 billion, South Africa’s military expenditure was the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020,” the report said.

“Nigeria, the second-largest spender, allocated Sh280 billion to its military, a 29 per cent increase compared to 2019.”

Nigeria’s spike in expenditure has been attributed to the fight against Boko Haram and other Islamist extremist groups that have persisted in the country over the past decade.

Similarly, in Uganda where the country is fighting an insurgency by the Allied Democratic Forces, defence spending rose by 46 per cent in 2020 to Sh106 billion following a spending increase of 53 per cent the previous year. 

The Sipri index uses data from official budget documents reported by national governments or economic data based on the same.

The data includes expenditure on armed forces, peacekeeping forces, defence ministries and other security agencies engaged in defence projects. 

It also includes expenditure on personnel such as salaries for military and civil personnel, pensions and other social services, as well as on operations and maintenance.

According to the report, Kenya has spent a total of Sh569 billion on its military since 2016, standing at an average Sh100 billion annually. 

In the 2021-22 Budget presented recently by the National Treasury, the Ministry of Interior has been allocated Sh138 billion, an increase from Sh132 billion in the current year.

The Defence ministry, on the other hand, has been allocated Sh119 billion, up from Sh122 billion this year.

Overall the United States, China, India, Russia and the United Kingdom emerged as the top global spenders at Sh83 trillion, Sh27 trillion, Sh7.8 trillion, Sh6.6 trillion and Sh6.3 trillion respectively.

Total military expenditure in the world last year stood at Sh213 trillion, a record since 1988 when the Sipri index began compiling the index.

“The global military burden - world military expenditure as a share of global GDP - rose by 0.2 per cent in 2020 to 2.4 per cent,” said the report.

“This increase was large because most countries in the world experienced severe economic downturns in 2020 related to the Covid-19 pandemic, while military expenditure continued to rise overall.”  

RELATED VIDEOS

Fake KDF calling letters; 55 recruits arrested at Moi Barracks Recruits Training School

Mwanajeshi wa KDF amuuwa mpenzi wake kisha kujitoa uhai kufuatia mzozo wa kinyumbani Kitui

Three injured after al Shabaab attacks a police post in Wajir, manhunt underway

Share this story
Men dominate the smartphone market in Kenya, survey
There are more men owning smartphones in Kenya compared to women giving them an advantage of opportunities in the internet space.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms
Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years
Many buildings to come down in dual road plan

By Nderitu Gichure | 2 days ago

Many buildings to come down in dual road plan
Karimi Ithau appointed Kenswitch Kenya managing director

By Jael Mboga | 3 days ago

Karimi Ithau appointed Kenswitch Kenya managing director
Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector

By Dominic Omondi | 4 days ago

Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC