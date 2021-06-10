- LBTY - 7.00 0 | 0%
- CRWN - 39.00 0 | 0%
- BAT - 465.00 0 | 0%
- BOC - 68.00 0 | 0%
- CGEN - 24.00 0 | 0%
- WTK - 147.00 0 | 0%
- GLD - 1,890.00 0 | 0%
- LIMT - 340.00 0 | 0%
- BKG - 26.00 0 | 1%
- ORCH - 10.00 0 | 0%
- SLAM - 10.00 + 1 | 8%
- SMER - 4.00 0 | 0%
- SCOM - 42.00 + 1 | 1%
- KCB - 43.00 0 | 0%
- EQTY - 44.00 0 | 0%
- BRIT - 7.00 0 | 1%
- CTUM - 16.00 0 | 1%
- KEGN - 4.00 0 | 1%
- NMG - 23.00 0 | 0%
- BAMB - 35.00 -1 | -2%
- EABL - 190.00 0 | 0%
- ABSA - 10.00 0 | 1%
- JUB - 301.00 0 | 0%
- COOP - 12.00 0 | 1%
- DTK - 59.00 0 | 0%
- NCBA - 26.00 0 | -1%
- CIC - 2.00 0 | 0%
- UNGA - 29.00 -1 | -3%
- SCBK - 130.00 0 | 0%
- SBIC - 82.00 0 | 0%
- NSE - 9.00 + 1 | 5%
- HFCK - 4.00 0 | 2%
- CABL - 1.00 0 | 1%
- LKL - 4.00 0 | 1%
- SCAN - 5.00 0 | -1%
- EVRD - 1.00 0 | 1%
- TPSE - 15.00 0 | 0%
- NBV - 6.00 0 | 1%
- XPRS - 4.00 0 | 0%
- UCHM - 0.00 0 | -4%
- CARB - 11.00 0 | 2%
- OCH - 2.00 0 | 0%
- EGAD - 12.00 0 | 0%
- KAPC - 82.00 0 | 0%
- TOTL - 25.00 0 | 0%
- FTGH - 1.00 0 | 10%
- UMME - 6.00 0 | 5%
- SGL - 15.00 0 | 0%
- SASN - 17.00 0 | 0%
- TCL - 1.00 0 | 7%
- PORT - 7.00 0 | 0%
- IMH - 22.00 0 | -1%
- KUKZ - 380.00 0 | 0%
- FAHR - 6.00 0 | 1%
- KNRE - 3.00 0 | -1%
- HAFR - 0.00 0 | 0%
- MSC - 0.00 0 | 0%
- KQ - 3.00 -1 | 0%
Spending Sh46m daily for 60 years: Here are 12 things Sh1 trillion can do
NEWS
By Rose Kwamboka | June 10th 2021
Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ukur Yatani will today table Kenya’s largest budget in history. The Sh3.6 trillion spending plan will cover the 2021-2022 financial year.
A trillion Kenyan shillings is colossal. Here's why.
1. You would need to spend Sh46 million a day for the next 60 years to get through Sh1 trillion.
2. Buy all Safaricom’s listed shares at their current market value and remain with a chunk of change.
READ MORE
Treasury’s new taxes to fund Sh1.6 trillion expenditure
Cutting waste, not more taxes will seal the deficit
A trillion trees for mother earth
3. You could afford to sleep in one of the world’s most expensive hotels, Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine in St. Lucia, in the Caribbean Sea for 102 years – you need to cough up Sh26.8 million a night to sleep in the submarine hotel.
4. Buy 71,000 Mercedes G-Wagons, one of the vehicles President Uhuru Kenyatta drives that costs upwards of Sh14 million.
5. Assuming it was up for sale, you could buy Buckingham Palace, the British Monarchy’s residential home. In fact, if it were possible, you could afford to buy nine of them. Buckingham Palace has more than 700 rooms, including 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff rooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 19 staterooms.
6. You could buy 526 units of the world's most expensive car, the Italian Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, which costs Sh1.9 billion before taxes.
7. Put 850,000 students through all four years of an undergraduate degree in a private university.
8. Set up at least 900 fully operational TV stations in Kenya.
9. Own 4,000 acres in Kitusuru, Kenya’s most expensive address.
10. If every citizen was to get an equal share of the trillion, you would get about Sh18,500.
11. If Sh1,000 notes were placed end-to-end lengthwise on the road from Turkana to Mombasa through Nairobi, they would go back and forth 141,872 times.
12. We could build 31 more Thika Superhighways.
