× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business

MONEY & MARKET
By Entrepreneur | December 4th 2021

You’re responsible for the vision of the company and may have to shoulder most or all of the execution, as well. [Courtesy]

As a small-business owner, the demands on your time are constant. Even if you don’t have a family to consider outside of work hours, you wear multiple hats at all times.

You’re responsible for the vision of the company and may have to shoulder most or all of the execution, as well. And, if your business is in its early days, you also may have to roll up your sleeves and do the dirty work yourself.

No matter where you are in your entrepreneurial journey, there are several ways to buy back your time, including these four mental shifts that can change how you manage your business.

1. Protect your focus and vision above all else

READ MORE

 Local SMEs to benefit from new enterprise hub

 To speed up industrialisation, State should increase support to MSMEs

 Why you should register your small business with government

 How to survive your first year in business

As the head of your business, you’re responsible for communicating the company’s vision to your employees and clients.

Yet entrepreneurs often fall into the trap of “wake up and work,” says Atlanta-based Alzay Calhoun, an advisor to small-business owners, who says his clients are used to beginning each morning in a “mental scramble” of activity instead of taking the time to effectively set their goals for the day. “Your brain is an incredibly powerful tool, but it needs rest to function best,” Calhoun says. “Your daily routine should optimize your thinking, not your work.”

To reset poor habits, Calhoun advises business owners to prioritize time for intentional reflection and meditation each morning, then establish their most important goals for that day.

Project management software such as Asana or Trello can be customised to help you track your priorities or break down big projects into more manageable steps. And if you’re working with a team, these tools allow you to assign tasks to different members of a collaborative project and communicate throughout the process.

2. Sell your value, not your time

Calhoun emphasizes to his clients the importance of selling solutions, not their time. When entrepreneurs offer their services based on hourly rates, they limit their ability to scale the business, he says.

Instead, Calhoun stresses the importance of pitching clients a completed outcome, then pricing out the time required accordingly. “I encourage my clients to highlight the problem being solved, not the amount of time it takes to solve it,” he says. “Eventually, you will get faster at delivering the solution,” which, in turn, will win back your time.

3. Track how you spend time each day

As the head of your company, you can lead more effectively when you’re mindful of how and where you allocate your time.

St Louis-based business consultant Mike Swigunski is sympathetic to the temptation to focus on urgent tasks that seem important in the moment.

To help business owners identify how they’re spending their time, Swigunski recommends performing a time audit of weekly activities.

Swigunski suggests logging each major chunk of time you spend on the business each day, then grouping your actions into five to 10 different tasks. After that, score each task based on several metrics, including importance to business success, enjoyment and ease of execution.

“It’ll quickly become clear what you hate,” Swigunski says, adding that many dreaded tasks may be easy to automate, delegate or affordably outsource.

 4. Shorten or eliminate unnecessary meetings

Swigunski recommends evaluating meetings to see if they’re truly necessary. “Every meeting should have a clear-set agenda, and there shouldn’t be any sort of mandatory recurring meeting unless it’s really productive,” he says.

Even with required meetings, you may be able to reclaim some time for everyone by scheduling shorter gatherings. Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar offer settings that allow you to shorten standard 30- or 60-minute meetings by various durations.

“Time is the only resource you cannot re-create,” Calhoun says. “Once you begin to see that you cannot get this time back, this moment back, you begin to do things that maximise the moments you have left.”

 -This story originally appeared on NerdWallet

RELATED VIDEOS

"We are not in the business of politics," SC Fred Ngatia on the interdependence of 3 arms of Gov't

Women in Business: Focus on Mary Lucas, an entrepreneur who sells premium human hair wigs

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

Share this story
There’s money to be made from broccoli
Broccoli is a green plant belonging to the cabbage family, whose flowering head, stalk and small associated leaves are eaten as vegetables.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank
Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
There’s money to be made from broccoli

By Jennifer Anyango | 1 hour ago

There’s money to be made from broccoli
KCB's bid to acquire Tanzanian bank flops on regulatory delays

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

KCB's bid to acquire Tanzanian bank flops on regulatory delays
Centum cuts half-year loss by 67 per cent

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Centum cuts half-year loss by 67 per cent
NSE unveils first ESG reporting guidelines for corporates

By Moses Omusolo | 4 days ago

NSE unveils first ESG reporting guidelines for corporates
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC