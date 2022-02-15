× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Can bankers learn renewable tricks?

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | February 15th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

Oil and gas dealmakers, once the darlings of banking, must plot their own transitions to lower-carbon careers. [Courtesy]

They may need to in this climate, judging by the experience of Douglas MacKenzie, a Citigroup banker who has spent decades advising global energy giants on fossil fuel deals since joining Goldman Sachs as an associate in 1985.

"I cover Big Oil. I'm a supermajor guy," the 63-year-old said. "Now all of my clients are focused on the transition."

He decided he had to get up to speed with greener energy sources in 2018 and is now EMEA chairman of Citi's new Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition team, which was launched last March, part of a wider pivot by investment banking towards helping energy clients move away from fossil fuels. 
Oil and gas dealmakers, once the darlings of banking, must plot their own transitions to lower-carbon careers.

Many are being retrained and repurposed as major banks including Citi (CN), Credit Suisse (CSGNS) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) merge them into bigger teams that include clean power and sustainability specialists.

"I spend 12 hours a day reading," said MacKenzie, whose past deals include BP Plc's $48.2 billion (Sh5.4 trillion) merger with Amoco in 1999. 

"As an oil and gas banker, I would stay current with geopolitics, get up in the morning and click the BBC website to make sure hostilities hadn't broken out somewhere. But now I'm trying to follow the technology."

There is still a lot of money to be made in oil and gas, with bankers striking about $290 billion (Sh32.7 trillion) in deals globally in 2021, roughly 10 times the level transacted for renewables, according to Refinitiv data.

A changing of the guard is underway though, with the volume of renewables M&A in 2021 growing more than 11-fold versus five years ago, while the annual number of oil and gas deals is down by a quarter over the same period.

"If you're a renewables banker you are going to be busy for the next 30-plus years," said Ralph Ibendahl, head of a new Energy Transition group at RBC Capital Markets in Europe. 

Judiciary eyes additional Sh5b in the next Budget
Chief Registrar in letter to Treasury seeking Sh39 billion allocation cites need to address backlog of cases and election-related expenses.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Mess on Nairobi expressway puts lives of cyclists, pedestrians at risk
Mess on Nairobi expressway puts lives of cyclists, pedestrians at risk

By Peter Theuri

.
Businesses still lax on identity protection amid rising attacks

By Mohamed El Nemr | 38 minutes ago

Businesses still lax on identity protection amid rising attacks
Judiciary eyes additional Sh5b in the next Budget

By Frankline Sunday | 38 minutes ago

Judiciary eyes additional Sh5b in the next Budget
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
Are energy agencies ducking probe into wind power contract?

By Macharia Kamau | 6 days ago

Are energy agencies ducking probe into wind power contract?
