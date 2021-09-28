× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Netflix raises Africa showing with free offer

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | September 28th 2021

Netflix, which streams in more than 190 countries, has taken other steps to boost usage in Africa. [Courtesy]

Netflix Inc last week began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters.

The free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have ads.

It features Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton” and African series “Blood & Water,” plus some of the programming the company licenses from others. Netflix hopes the free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option with more content.

The world’s largest streaming video service is looking to add customers outside of more saturated markets such as the United States, where new subscriber signups have slowed at a time when competition for online audiences has intensified.

READ MORE

 Kenya to play Germany in Edmonton 7s Quarterfinals

 Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers: Senegal beat Mali to book games ticket to Brazil

 Ajowi and Okoth lead the 'The Hit Squad' for World Championships

 Can the real Kenyan youth please stand-up?

Executives remain bullish on the long-term future, noting there are large markets where streaming television is just starting to take hold.

To attract customers in Africa, Netflix is investing in locally made programming such as “Queen Sono” and “Jiva!” and has partnered with production studios in Nigeria.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before - and many people in Kenya haven’t - this is a great way to experience our service,” Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, said in a blog post. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well.”

The free plan will roll out across Kenya in the coming days.

The non-paying Netflix subscribers in Kenya will not be counted in the paid total the company reports each quarter, a spokesperson said.

Netflix has experimented with free offers before.

In 2020, it made some episodes of series such as “Stranger Things” and movies including “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” available around the world for no charge via web browsers.

The free plan in Kenya is broader. It will look similar to paid Netflix profiles to give viewers a feel for the service, the spokesperson said. Shows that are not included in the free plan will be marked with a lock icon.

Clicking on one of those titles will encourage the user to sign up for a paid option.

Anyone 18 or older in Kenya can enroll in the free plan and create up to five profiles. No payment information will be required.

Some functions, such as the ability to download a show or movie, will not be available under the free plan.

Netflix, which streams in more than 190 countries, has taken other steps to boost usage in Africa, including the creation of a paid mobile-only plan and partnerships with local telecom operators to ease payments.

The company reported 209 million paying customers worldwide at the end of June.

New member pickups slowed in the first half of 2021 after a boom early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Africa currently is a relatively small market for streaming TV subscriptions.

Digital TV Research projects Netflix will lead subscription video-on-demand services on the continent with 6.26 million paying customers in 2026, followed by Walt Disney Co’s Disney+.

RELATED VIDEOS

East African states read their 2021/22 national budgets as Rwanda postpones the country's budget day

Murathe: President Uhuru will respect the term limit...to set the standard for African leadership

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Share this story
What’s new in China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies?
China’s most powerful regulators have intensified the country’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining
Legal, regulatory reforms have eased things for SMEs
Over 600,000 new businesses and hundreds of multinationals have been registered since 2014.

MOST READ

High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable
High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

By Dominic Omondi | 14 minutes ago

The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
Legal, regulatory reforms have eased things for SMEs

By Kevit Desai | 14 minutes ago

Legal, regulatory reforms have eased things for SMEs
Banks on the spot over erroneous CRB listings

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Banks on the spot over erroneous CRB listings
Power plays and politics: The toxic mix fuelling Kenya Power woes

By Macharia Kamau | 6 days ago

Power plays and politics: The toxic mix fuelling Kenya Power woes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC