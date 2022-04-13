× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why ‘scream’ at us with ads when phone is the way to go?

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | Apr 13th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | April 13th 2022
ENTERPRISE
A campaign billboard of one Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirants seen along Muthangari road in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya is a peculiar country. Our company law and business practices closely mirror Britain’s. This reflects the lasting influence of the Britons who ruled Kenya for more than 68 years.

We also picked the class system from them, though it’s much coded in Kenya. The latest pick is gin and tonic.

When it comes to the political system, we emulate the United States with its governors, senators and president. We conveniently did not see America has no nominated senators or MPs. We also conveniently forgot their Protestant work ethic.

When it comes to the economic system, we face the East, trying to emulate South Korea, Japan or China. And around election time, we face the past with elders gaining unusual prominence.

In religion, we are very Western with 85 per cent of the population describing itself as Christian. So much that every meeting particularly in public places starts with a prayer. It does not matter that the constitution refers to Kenya as a secular state.

In education, we inherited the UK system, ditched it for Canadian and now shifting again to the Eastern system; read Japanese, or is it Chinese?

Kenya can be described as having compound eyes to see in all directions. Does this slow our socio-economic progress?

Travelling around the world leaves no doubt we are selective on what to pick from other countries. Let’s add names: Did you notice the unusual names of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education top candidates; Diana Ross, Ian Duncan and Bruce Mackenzie, among others?

We can also be creative. Our latest is ‘screaming’ messages on billboards. I have not seen such giant adverts elsewhere. They are as authentically Kenyan as M-Pesa.

Do such adverts reflect our lack of attention? Why scream at us? Why such huge adverts when cyberspace is the place to be?

Do we really notice them? Maybe children do, but adults are absorbed in their phones. Noticed the first thing visitors ask is the Wi-Fi password?

Billboards probably reflect our affinity for screaming in classrooms, churches and streets. Have you noted the loud music on occasions such as funerals, and in pubs, matatus and private cars?

Can’t we communicate silently, as in prayer? Let me ask again; why scream at us?

'We are the back office for kiosks': The start-up fixing Kenya's retail
 “We see ourselves as the back office for the kiosk.” This is how Twiga Foods Co-founder and Chief Executive Peter Njonjo sums up the firm’s business model.
Policies that favour private sector growth critical, says ICEA Lion
Favourable fiscal policies for the private sector growth, support to farmers and jobs for the youth are some of the key priorities the next government should prioritise.

Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan
Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan

© The Standard Group PLC
