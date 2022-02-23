× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why do we pay school fees in advance?

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | February 23rd 2022
By XN Iraki | February 23rd 2022
ENTERPRISE

A student at Nembu Girls in Dagoretti South writes name on book after admission on September 1, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Someone once joked, “Education is the only sector where customers pay for services in advance, but are happy not to get the service.” 

It seems that this is no longer a joke, but a reality. Students are often happy when a class is cancelled, either for good or on flimsy grounds. During online lessons, they at times log in then do their own things instead of paying attention.

What's more curious is why education services are paid for in advance. We pay the barber after shaving us and pay for food in hotels after eating it. We even pay for power after consuming it (we are however shifting to pre-payment). Some people even pay for dowry after marrying.

So why are education services, read school fees, paid in advance? 

READ MORE

Firstly, paying a service after getting it gives the customers more leeway in getting quality service. You can complain about food or other services before paying. What of education? Who do you complain to if the service was bad? Long after school or graduation? While you can get another meal, going back to school is expensive. 

A middle ground is paying a deposit then the rest later. Paying deposits is driven more by a lack of trust than ensuring the quality of service. 

Back to education. The customer, read student could pay after graduation, after seeing the “quality of education” espoused by a job or starting an enterprise.

That would create the risk that he would never pay, not even Helb (student loan)

There is another problem, the customer in education is not sure what he or she pays for, he has scant knowledge of the content which is prescribed by an outside agent - the Ministry of Education. 

The solution to all this is to make education free, paid for by taxpayers so that the risk of not getting a quality education is borne by all. That’s common in many countries.

The other option is letting the private sector charge for what’s perceived as quality education by the market. 

In Kenya, we have both systems but the public sector dominates. It seems that is changing particularly in higher education. Will the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) accelerate or slow down this shift? 

The fact that we only come to know if we got quality education after getting it and paying for it should leave our heads spinning. Will CBC change that? 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Hoteliers petition government to host more international events
The hospitality industry has asked the government to continue pitching for more international events.
How I built this: Lessons from the best entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship isn’t very natural, writes award-winning journalist Guy Raz in his book, How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success...

MOST READ

High Court’s VAT ruling opens Pandora’s box on tax collection
High Court’s VAT ruling opens Pandora’s box on tax collection

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How I built this: Lessons from the best entrepreneurs

By Rose Kwamboka | 1 hour ago

How I built this: Lessons from the best entrepreneurs
Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding

By Dominic Omondi | 8 hours ago

Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding
Fintech firm aims to solve car financing gap

By Lynne Kolum | 8 hours ago

Fintech firm aims to solve car financing gap
How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants

By Wainaina Wambu | 8 hours ago

How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC