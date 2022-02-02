× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Techie rethinks church record-keeping system

ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | February 2nd 2022
By Brian George | February 2nd 2022
ENTERPRISE

Maurice Njagi, founder myKanisa [File]

Are you the type that’s always asking about which activity will be in church in the WhatsApp group? Have you ever bothered to know how many congregants are in your church? Well, there just might be a way to answer your questions.

When Maurice Njagi noticed the struggle most churches were going through when managing congregants, he created the first prototype of myKanisa application. But after testing it, he noticed that was not the most urgent need of the churches.

He later developed a better version of the application which now addressed more data classes like age, contact information and marital status.

MyKanisa application, which took him almost a year to develop, is available on the Google Play Store for download by the congregants of a church. However, for the church admin, there is an admin backend where all congregants’ information is curated.

The 24-year-old created the platform which allows congregants to connect and get devotional materials.

“The app allows you to know what events are scheduled, when there will be cell groups and bible study meetings, live-streamed events on social media and any other important content,” Njagi says. “It even has a calculator and record keeper for all the offering given by the congregation.”

Apart from the quantitative data that the platform provides, it gives the pastor or spiritual leader exact information on what to address with the congregants.

“For example, if the info on the platform shows there are fewer married people in the church compared to the married, then the pastor can make the decision to have sermons and seminars to address marriage issues and their importance, as deemed fit,” says Njagi.

On challenges, the techie says there are clergymen who want the product for free while others, because of little technology knowledge, don’t understand the importance of the application.

So far, 10 churches have signed up to the app since its inception in April 2021. Njagi says the data on the platform is basic and properly secured, dispelling any fear of a data breach.

It costs a church Sh3,000 monthly to access the application which has a three-month trial. However, cost also depends on the size of the church, and a church gets a free bulk SMS service. For churches that have many branches, each is charged differently.

 

Share this story
AFC board seeks nod to engage banks for funds
The Agricultural Finance Corporation board now wants to be allowed to borrow funds from financial institutions for its operations.
NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year
NCBA Group has opened a branch in Bungoma town in its expansion drive aimed at taking services closer to customers.

MOST READ

Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers
Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Global tech communities converge in Saudi Arabia

By Vivianne Wandera | 11 minutes ago

Global tech communities converge in Saudi Arabia
Sh22.6 billion fund targets techpreneurs

By Enterprise Reporter | 11 minutes ago

Sh22.6 billion fund targets techpreneurs
Are you inside or outside?

By XN Iraki | 11 minutes ago

Are you inside or outside?
Turning a hobby into a business

By Pauline Muindi | 6 hours ago

Turning a hobby into a business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC