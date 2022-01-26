Latest Samsung phone hits Kenyan market

New Samsung Galaxy S21 [Courtesy]

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was released on the first week of January 2022 and is the latest in the S21 fan edition.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is made of a glass front, plastic back and an aluminium frame. The phone weighs 177g making it very portable.

It packs a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core processor, which at 2.9GHz is powerful enough to enable the phone to handle advanced tasks such as playing high-resolution videos and heavy games - with faster load times while consuming less power. This leads to longer battery life. It has a 120hz refresh rate- the display fully refreshes 120 times per second.

The phone runs on Android 12. It packs 6GB RAM, with either 128GB or 256 GB worth of ROM (internal storage). The high RAM means that the processor is able to work on more tasks at the same time, making it fast. The phone also comes with a 12MP dual pixel, 8MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide triple-lens rear camera, in portrait mode, which captures high quality. It also has a 32MP front camera, also an improvement for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G also has a 4500mAh non-removable Li-ion battery (37 hours talk time; 12 days’ standby time). It is a fast-charging phone (25W with 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes) and also supports fast wireless charging (15W).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a dual SIM phone. It is also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3G and 4G enabled for connectivity. It also has a fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro and proximity sensors, a compass, barometer and Bixby natural language commands.

Share this story