KQ, Jambojet flights disrupted after fuel supply glitch

Kenya Airways (KQ) and Jambojet announced flight delays on Thursday, September 26, due to a fuel supply disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Although the issue has since been resolved, both airlines warned that the delays would affect services throughout the day.

In a statement, Jambojet informed customers that the fuel supply hitch caused delays in morning departures, and while the situation had been addressed, further disruptions were expected.

“Due to a temporary disruption in fuel supply at JKIA, our morning flights have been delayed. Our fuel provider has resolved the issue, and we are now refueling and preparing for boarding. Unfortunately, this will affect our services throughout the day,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways also issued a statement, reassuring passengers that efforts were underway to restore normal operations:

“Our dedicated teams are working tirelessly to recover our departure and arrival schedule by midday today. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”