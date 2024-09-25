KRA blocked from using new cargo clearance system

Business
 By Patrick Beja | Sep 25, 2024
Cargo at the port of Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The High Court has stopped Kenya Revenue Authority from introducing a new cargo clearance system at the port of Mombasa. 

The taxman was ordered to stop implementing the Centralisation of Head Verification Officers (CHVO) because it failed to conduct public participation. 

Justice Julius Ng’arng’ar noted that public participation is a necessary constitutional imperative. 

“It is trite fact and admitted by the respondents that public participation was not done in respect to the changes effected by the respondents,” he ruled. 

In the ruling delivered on September 23, Justice Ng’arng’ar issued a conservatory order to stop KRA and the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control from further operationalization of the new system saying it was fundamentally flawed and in violation of the law.  

This followed a petition filed by Mohamed Samow who argued that KRA and the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control failed to accord members of the public, importers and exporters the right to participate in the process of changing clearance of goods. 

In the petition dated August 2, 2024, Samow through Omwenga Advocates said the respondents introduced the new system for purposes of the cargo clearance process  without public participation which had adversely affected stakeholders. 

The petitioner noted that in July, the respondents tried to introduce stakeholders’ participation but this allegedly left out major stakeholders and interested parties because no public notice was published and that no single public forum was held. 

Samow argued that the new system caused massive delays, demurrage and storage charges, increased the time frame for the release of goods, increased clearance cost, tariffs and barriers. He also argued that the system was cumbersome and lacked transparency, accountability, and efficiency. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya Forest Service suspends two officers following EACC arrests
Next article
Cost of State emergency loans spikes on higher CBK base rate
.

Similar Articles

By Esther Nyambura 1 day ago
Business
KQ, Jambojet flights disrupted after fuel supply glitch
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Cost of State emergency loans spikes on higher CBK base rate
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Tax hikes and new rules to push agriculture to the brink
.

Latest Stories

Race to pick second CBK deputy intensifies as six shortlisted
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Kakuzi announces Sh100 million investment plan
Business
By Irene Githinji
20 hrs ago
Government banks on incentives to attract investment in tourism sector, Miano
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
22 hrs ago
Premium Intrigues that led to ouster of maritime agency boss
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
1 day ago
How the new building code will tame rogue developers
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Business
Race to pick second CBK deputy intensifies as six shortlisted
By Irene Githinji 20 hrs ago
Business
Kakuzi announces Sh100 million investment plan
By Edwin Nyarangi 22 hrs ago
Business
Government banks on incentives to attract investment in tourism sector, Miano
By Benard Sanga 1 day ago
Shipping & Logistics
Premium Intrigues that led to ouster of maritime agency boss

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.