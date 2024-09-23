Humanitarian agency banks on annual learning event to drive innovation, growth in digital agriculture

A farmer weeding her crops. [Courtesy, Mercy Corps]

A humanitarian agency Mercy Corps, is gearing up for its 8th annual AgriFin learning event to drive innovation and growth in digital agriculture.

Under the theme ‘Enabling rural economies; Creating lasting impact for digital ecosystem in Africa’, the two-day event will be held in Nairobi between October 15 and 16.

Over 400 participants from across the digital agriculture landscape – including digital farmer service providers, government representatives, policymakers, investors, and donors are expected to gather and discuss ways to address the challenges and opportunities facing startups, small-scale producers, and key stakeholders in the sector.

Several years ago, Mercy Corps AgriFin and its partners embraced the challenge of supporting the development of African AgTech, FinTech, and climate-smart digital agricultural services.

In recent years, technology startups, their teams, and investors have faced unprecedented challenges across the continent. These difficulties are particularly pronounced for those working to enhance the livelihoods of small-scale producers and strengthen rural economies.

Grace Njoroge, Technical Director-Programs at Mercy Corps AgriFin said the learning event provides a critical platform for stakeholders in the agriculture ecosystem to learn through experience, share tested digital technologies, and exchange practices that strengthen the resilience of smallholder farmers.

Ms Njoroge said the event comes at a vital time when Africa-focused stakeholders are urged to pause, reflect, and support determined founders and teams in making a lasting impact.

She said while many lessons have been learned over the years, there is an urgent need for a deeper discussion on the conditions necessary to create sustainable, technology-driven solutions in Africa.

“The event will provide a platform for open dialogue, hearing from CEOs, practitioners and small-scale producers alike. Attendees will explore regulatory enablers and barriers, aiming to identify how digital ecosystem players can drive inclusive and sustainable agricultural transformation,” she said.

According to her, the event will further seek to ideate, define, and develop strategic breakthroughs that will redefine partnerships and innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond, recognising the rising significance of digital public goods and infrastructure.

“This year’s ALE will emphasize how regulatory enablers and barriers affect the growth of digital agriculture startups. Discussions will also explore how AI and alternative data can be leveraged to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience among other topics,” said Ms Njoroge adding that participants will address how public sector data can be better utilized to provide small-scale producers with access to digital financial services and critical information.

"The 8th AgriFin Learning Event will highlight emerging and promising pathways to drive uptake and enhance the scalability of technology-driven solutions for smallholder farmers’ agriculture in Africa and beyond. It will also explore the potential of leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and alternative data to create lasting impacts on rural economies," she said