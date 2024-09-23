Kenya and Algeria to expand trade agreements, Mudavadi says

 By Irene Githinji | Sep 23, 2024

Plans are underway for Kenya and Algeria to sign a Joint Commission Cooperation (JCC), that expands trade engagements between the two countries through the African Continental Free Trade Area Frameworks (AfCFTA).

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Algeria is a key and strategic partner for Kenya in several areas, including agriculture, defence and education among other sectors of mutual benefit.

Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said that JCC offers an effective platform to develop a joint framework for strategic cooperation.

“Our two countries must continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the common good of the people of our two countries, the JCC is scheduled to be held in Kenya to strengthen bilateral cooperation,” Mudavadi said in a statement, yesterday.

The CS made the remarks after holding a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Bilateral agreements

Attaf said Algeria was ready for the JCC agreements.

“We are ready for the bilateral agreements and we are waiting for Kenya to allow us to be in Nairobi for the signing,” said Attaf.

Mudavadi said Kenya seeks to expand trade engagements between the two countries through the AfCFTA, even as he lauded the Algerian government for donating 16,000  tonnes of fertiliser as well as its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for two years (2024-2025).

“Kenya is a commercial hub for East and Central Africa, with a huge market of 400 million people, I invite Algerian investors to Kenya to take advantage of the vast market and investment opportunities,” said Mudavadi.

He noted that Kenya and Algeria continue to support each other at various international forums on issues of mutual interests including peace and security, climate change, and agriculture.

“Kenya is dedicated to working closely with Algeria in the multilateral sector for the attainment of Agenda 2063 and the good of the African continent,” said Mudavadi.

