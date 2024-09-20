KTDA moves to restore order in tea bonus declarations

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Sep 20, 2024
Labourers pluck tea at Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has advised its directors to remain firm and follow the procedures when declaring final payments for the year 2023/2024.

In the past week, tea factories have faced a wave of unrest coupled with the low bonus payment delayed by the directors.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru told the factory directors to adhere to the standards to avoid plunging the tea sector into potential financial losses.

In a communication to the factory's leadership dated September 19, Njeru observes that the factory boards are faced with challenges at this crucial duration of bonus declaration.

He, however, emphasized that the factory directors should not expose the shareholders to further financial strain through borrowing not supported by the company's financial capacity.

The directors, he said, have a noble duty to the shareholders, which they must exercise with diligence in fulfilling the responsibilities.

The communication comes when tens of farmers allied to Githambo, Gachege Michimikuru tea factories are protesting over the low bonus payment declaration.

 “As we proceed with the declaration of final payments for the financial year 2023/24, based on the audited financial accounts of each factory company, we have received requests from shareholders and farmers to reassess the final payments, in light of these audited financial statements,” said the chairman. 

Moses Mwai a farmer in Murang’a blames the wave of unrest to miscommunication peddled by politicians out to sabotage the tea sector.

Mwai said the politicians incited the farmers without explaining to them the consequences of increased prices of green leaf from Sh21 to Sh25.

 In the already declared second payments, the leading factories are Makomboki at Sh62.50, Njunu at Sh62.20, Ngere at Sh62, Nduti and Sh60.90, and Imenti at Sh60.30. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Israel-Hezbollah exchanges intensify on Lebanon border
Next article
Want to work in Germany? Here is how to apply for the positions
.

Similar Articles

By Esther Dianah 1 day ago
Business
Agencies in fresh plan to market Kenyan coffee
By David Njaaga 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
AI-driven smart borders transform travel security
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Fresh test for Ruto as IMF urges new tax policies to unlock loans
.

Latest Stories

Trailers and weighbridges: The untold story
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
6 mins ago
KTDA moves to restore order in tea bonus declarations
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
3 hrs ago
Madagascar tycoon to buy Zuku parent firm Wananchi Group
Business
By Macharia Kamau
13 hrs ago
Premium How container cash deposits are creating a problem for Kenyan traders
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
23 hrs ago
Gold rush: How illegal gallbladder trade threatens Lake Victoria fishers
Business
By Kevine Omollo
23 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Mate Tongola 6 mins ago
Motoring
Trailers and weighbridges: The untold story
By Boniface Gikandi 3 hrs ago
Business
KTDA moves to restore order in tea bonus declarations
By Macharia Kamau 13 hrs ago
Business
Madagascar tycoon to buy Zuku parent firm Wananchi Group
By Patrick Beja 23 hrs ago
Shipping & Logistics
Premium How container cash deposits are creating a problem for Kenyan traders

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.