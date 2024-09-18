State roots for maritime workers' rights, fair pay

A section of container terminal at Mombasa Port. [File, Standard]

The government has committed to safeguarding maritime workers’ rights, including fair wages.

Early this year, the government unveiled an ambitious plan to employ over 200,000 seafarers by 2027, increasing the current workforce by approximately 11,600.

However, the industry continues to face various challenges, including the well-being of maritime workers.

He emphasised the importance of greater involvement of seafarers’ unions and councils in safeguarding workers’ rights. “Many members remain unaware of the Seafarers Wages Council and the Seafarers Union based in Mombasa,” Kaituko noted. “These organizations must take a proactive role in tackling the pressing issues facing our maritime workforce.”

Representatives for seafarers, including Lameck Njora, Edwin Mwenga, and Margaret Gitau, raised concerns over workplace discrimination, financial literacy, and high unemployment rates.

Mr Gitau highlighted that many seafarers face challenges related to extended periods away from home, complicating their financial management, while Mr Njora noted that some seafarers entrust their earnings to relatives or attempt to invest in local businesses, only to find these investments failed upon their return, leading to distress and, in some cases, depression. To combat these financial issues, institutions like HFC are developing tailored financial products aimed at promoting saving and investment among seafarers. “We want to foster a culture of savings and investment,” said PS Kaituko. “With appropriate financial guidance, seafarers can significantly benefit from their earnings.”