CAK nominee vows to protect consumers from rogue firms

David Kibet Kemei, nominee for the position of Director General of Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, jointly with the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget at the Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi. September 17, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The nominee for the position of director general at the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has vowed to protect consumers from unfair market practices.

David Kemei pledged while appearing before a joint sitting of the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning and the Senate’s Finance and Budget committees.

During the session, the former Kenya RE chairman promised to use his vast experience to revamp the authority by prioritising consumer protection against corporate malpractice.

“With over 33 years of experience across various sectors, I am confident in my ability to develop and implement strategies that will enhance the Authority’s efficiency,” he said.

Kemei also said he would create a level playing field for businesses by addressing issues such as high production costs and expensive bank loans.

He stated the need for collaboration with banks and the government to ease competition and lower costs for Kenyans, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“Issues of mergers should lead to better products for Kenyans. We shall recommend to the government to bring down the cost of farm inputs to enable Kenyans produce at low cost and thus better returns,” he said.

Kemei was questioned by the lawmakers about his suitability for the CAK top post following a petition in court over his age, 59.

In response, he informed the committee that the advertisement for the position did not indicate the age limit as a requirement, adding that the court had found the age issue to be discriminatory.

If approved, Kemei will replace Adano Rioba, who has been serving in an acting capacity since the lapse of term for Wang’ombe Kariuki, the first director-general of CAK.

The nominee holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting option, and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi, and is currently managing director of DGMB Training Solutions Ltd, a consultancy firm.

The joint sitting, co-chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani and Senator Tabitha Mutinda will prepare a report that will be tabled in both Houses.