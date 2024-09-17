Kenya signs marine training deal with Maersk

The partnership between Kenya and Maersk represents a significant step forward in harnessing the full potential of Kenya’s maritime sector. [File, Standard]

In a move to strengthen Kenya’s maritime industry, the government has entered into a partnership with Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company.

The partnership is expected to transform the training and employment for Kenyan marine engineers, and marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s efforts to enhance its maritime capabilities.

Currently, the country boasts only seven marine engineers trained to international standards.

The new initiative aims to significantly increase this number, providing a robust and skilled workforce ready to meet global standards.

Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko emphasised the importance of practical seatime training in the development of marine cadets.

“Sea time training is crucial for cadets before they can be employed on vessels. However, we face challenges as Kenya currently lacks its own shipping company or ships,” the PS said during a press conference in Nairobi.

Under the new partnership, Maersk will provide seatime training for ten Kenyan cadets annually over a 12-month period.

This hands-on experience is critical for the cadets, allowing them to acquire practical knowledge and skills in a real-world maritime environment.

Maersk has pledged to offer employment opportunities to the trained marine engineers on their vessels, ensuring not only valuable seatime experience but also long-term career prospects in the global shipping industry.

By bridging the gap between theoretical training and practical application, the partnership aims to equip Kenyan marine engineers with the expertise needed to excel internationally.

The blue economy is a critical component of Kenya’s economy, contributing 2.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product and generating approximately Sh178 billion annually.

With the potential to produce up to Sh500 billion per year if fully exploited, the blue economy’s sectors—ranging from fisheries and aquaculture to maritime transport and logistics—offer vast opportunities for growth.

Coastal tourism is a major contributor to Kenya’s blue economy, bringing in about $1.5 billion annually.

Kenya's Exclusive Economic Zone, spanning 200,000 nautical miles, is rich with resources, including an estimated 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes of fish. This vast maritime area is integral to the country’s economic potential.

There are several institutions dedicated to marine training in Kenya, including Kenya Railways Marine School, Kenya Navy Marine Commandos Basic Training Course, Kenya Maritime Authority.

The partnership between Kenya and Maersk represents a significant step forward in harnessing the full potential of Kenya’s maritime sector.

By improving training and employment opportunities for marine engineers, the initiative hopes to make Kenya a prominent player in the global maritime community.