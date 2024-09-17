Supplies management agency enhances crackdown on unlicensed practitioners

Kenya Institute of Supplies Chain Management CEO Kenneth Matiba speaking to the press on June 21, 2024 at Nakuru City. [ Daniel Chege, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has ramped up its efforts to weed out unlicensed practitioners.

The initiative comes as part of KISM’s broader strategy to combat fraud and enhance the integrity of public procurement processes.

KISM chief executive Kenneth Matiba said the institute had conducted compliance checks in five public institutions over the past two weeks, uncovering 17 officers practising without the required licensure and registration.

Speaking at the KISM offices in Nairobi, Matiba emphasized the importance of these compliance checks. “We are committed to promoting professionalism in supply chain management. These checks are crucial in ensuring that only qualified and registered practitioners are handling our public resources,” he said.

The institutions under scrutiny included the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), The Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya, and the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

KISM warned that it will take necessary legal steps against the non-compliant officers and their employers, noting that this crackdown is not KISM’s first attempt to root out unqualified personnel. The institute has been working to streamline the profession and combat fraud in public procurement.

According to KISM’s database, there are currently 10,000 registered members, while the country has more than 23,000 practitioners.

The institute has also completed disciplinary proceedings for 45 cases of professional misconduct. These cases, primarily involving practitioners from the County Governments of Homabay and Vihiga, resulted in fines, reprimands, and pending judgments.

KISM plans to make these judgments public to deter future non-compliance.

The potential impact of unlicensed practitioners on Kenya’s economy is significant. While exact figures are challenging to pinpoint, it is estimated that the country loses billions of shillings annually due to procurement fraud and inefficiencies.

The chief executive said KISM is implementing several strategic initiatives. He further outlined some of these efforts: “We’re professionalising the Kenya College of Society and Environment to institutionalise our capacity-building programmes. Additionally, we’ve announced that the Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya (CPSDK) qualification will be the sole pathway to KISM membership from January 1, 2025,” he said.

The institute is also introducing a recognition of prior learning frameworks to accommodate experienced practitioners who may not have formal qualifications in supply chain management.

This move aims to bring more professionals into the regulated fold while maintaining high standards.

KISM is also working to decentralise its services by establishing nine regional chapters across the country.

This expansion aims to improve accessibility and responsiveness to members’ needs and public inquiries.

Matiba emphasized the Institute’s commitment to fair and transparent procurement practices. “We’re continuously updating our guidelines and conducting regular audits to ensure compliance with ethical standards,” he said.