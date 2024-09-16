Mary-Ann Musangi elected Chairperson of Women in Manufacturing Committee

 By Stephanie Wangari | Sep 16, 2024

Mary-Ann Musangi, the Managing Director of HACO Industries, has been voted as the Chairperson of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ (KAM) Women in Manufacturing Committee.

In a press statement, Musangi said her leadership would focus on advancing sustainability and innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, she aims to increase women's representation and promote practices that are both innovative and environmentally conscious.

“She is dedicated to integrating sustainable methods into core business operations and nurturing emerging female talent, while continuously challenging and enhancing existing industry norms,” reads a press release on Monday, September 16.

The Women in Manufacturing programme, which was launched by KAM in 2017, seeks to improve market access for women industrialists, create a supportive environment, and bolster their competitiveness locally and globally. 

The programme supports women-owned and led businesses as well as women working in manufacturing and young girls who want to pursue careers in STEM.

Last year, Musangi tendered her resignation from the Board of Sidian Bank, a subsidiary of Centum Investment Company PLC.

