State House spokesman says Ruto's Berlin visit eyes 250,000 new diaspora jobs

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto left for Germany this evening for a two-day visit that aims to expand employment opportunities for up to 250,000 of Kenya’s skilled workforce abroad, officials said.

State House said the trip which comes amid lingering demands by Kenyans also aims to strengthen the long-standing relationship between Kenya and Germany, which has lasted over six decades.

A key highlight of Ruto's visit will be the signing of the "Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership" agreement.

This deal is intended to facilitate the movement of skilled labor between the two countries, allowing Kenyans to seek employment in Germany without undergoing the usual labor market tests. This initiative could provide job opportunities for many Kenyans.

Hussein Mohamed, State House Spokesperson, emphasized the importance of this visit, stating, "This partnership is not just about labor mobility; it is about creating sustainable opportunities for our youth and fostering stronger ties with Germany."

The expected outcomes of Ruto's visit focus on enhancing job prospects through international partnerships.

The partnership also aims to enhance educational ties. Germany plans to issue long-stay visas for Kenyans pursuing vocational training and higher education, enabling them to gain professional experience and potentially secure employment after graduation. This focus on employment and education aligns with government efforts to address youth unemployment, the State House said.

Additionally, Ruto will participate in the annual Citizens’ Festival (Bürgerfest) in Berlin, where Kenya has been selected as the first non-European partner country.

This participation seeks to raise Kenya's cultural visibility in Germany and promote tourism and cultural exchanges. Last year, German tourist arrivals in Kenya increased, and this festival could contribute further to that growth.

Ruto will also engage with German business leaders during a CEO forum aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

With over 100 German companies operating in Kenya and investments exceeding Ksh 150 billion, the potential for economic collaboration is significant. This forum may facilitate partnerships in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

Bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will cover issues including green energy, digital cooperation, and regional security. These topics are relevant as both countries seek sustainable solutions to global challenges.

The government's commitment to facilitating the migration of skilled workers is aimed at alleviating job shortages and contributing to the economic development of Kenya, Hussein said.

Faced with a high unemployment rate, and a restless Gen Z population, President Ruto has prioritised the search for overseas jobs for the youth as part of fulfilling his campaign pledges.

The latest are 2,500 nursing and healthcare positions in Saudi Arabia that the State House said are now open for qualified Kenyans.

According to spokesman Hussein Mohammed, Ruto continues to engage with international partners and negotiating frameworks to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities.

He said more opportunities are also on the horizon after the conclusion of bilateral labour agreements with Germany (250,000 jobs), Israel (30,000 jobs in agriculture), with 3,000 available by March this year, Serbia (20,000 jobs in construction and services) and Russia (10,000 jobs).

"The President is committed to promoting Kenya as an investment, manufacturing, trade, and tourism destination, positioning it as a competitive source of professional, skilled, and semi-skilled labour," said Hussein.

Last August, the Ruto Government said it is targeting the creation of one million overseas jobs for Kenyans not only to address the problem of unemployment but also to increase diaspora remittances and foreign exchange earnings. It will help grow the economy and strengthen the Kenya shilling, which has been receiving a pounding from the US dollar.

A 2019 Ministry of Labour estimate put the level of unemployment at 7.4 per cent with about 85 per cent of the unemployed below 35 years.

Currently, about four million Kenyans work abroad mostly in Europe, the US, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Oceania and South Africa. Most of them are health workers.