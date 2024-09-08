Experts discuss strategy for green urban development

 By David Njaaga | Sep 08, 2024
Mary Peschka Regional Director International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director Mary Peschka during Kenya Green Building Society annual conference in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Experts in sustainable urban development have charted out a strategy to advance green practices in Kenya’s urban spaces.

 This was discussed during the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) Annual Conference 2024 in Nairobi which brought together over 200 stakeholders.

 They included policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and government officials from Kenya, Belgium and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

 National Construction Authority Executive Director Maurice Aketch described the conference as a significant step forward.

 "We are embedding sustainability in all aspects of urban development, from materials to planning," he said.

 IFC Regional Director Mary Peschka warned that global construction emissions could rise by 13 per cent over the next decade without additional action.

  “IFC is committed to partnering with Kenya to support green, affordable building solutions,” noted Peschka.

 The event featured site visits to Aga Khan University and Roam Electric’s E-mobility plant, showcasing sustainable practices.

 Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang emphasized the importance of government initiatives, including the National Climate Change Action Plan 2023-2027, in promoting climate-friendly buildings.

 An awards ceremony recognised industry players, including the University of Nairobi’s Construction and Real Estate Students Association (CRESA), for their role in promoting data-driven solutions.

 KGBS CEO Nasra Nanda said the conference would guide efforts toward creating green, resilient cities.

 The conference also included a panel discussion on unlocking investment success and stressed the importance of documenting and demonstrating the impact of projects.

 The report from the conference will serve as the foundation for the county’s stance on sustainability in the built environment, fostering collaboration and motivating action towards the African Union’s vision of green and resilient cities.

.

.

.

