Kenyan diaspora readies for trade summit in US

When President William Ruto held a meeting with Kenyans living in the US on May 20, 2024, during his State visit to Washington. [Courtesy]

Kenyans in the US have organised a trade and investment summit for diaspora business organisations, government officials and Kenyans seeking opportunities in America.

The 2024 Diaspora Trade and Investment Summit is scheduled for September 27 and 28 in Minneapolis.

The two-day summit is a collaboration of Kenyans in America and the Association of Kenyan Diaspora Organisations, Inc (AKDOi), whose mission is to advance the welfare of the Kenyan diaspora.

This year’s theme is; “Leveraging the Diaspora – The Frontier Gateway for Partnership and Growth” where business leaders and government officials will engage with the immigrant community in the US.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our progress, partner with the government and businesses to advance economic growth, trade and investments, governance, and culture,” said AKDOi president David Ochwangi.

It will also be an opportunity to celebrate Kenyans and Africans who have made a difference in their communities and share ideas on driving investments and trade between Kenya and US.

“To those with a shared vision, time is now ripe for meaningful and sustained business engagements between Kenya and the diaspora entrepreneurs and government leaders to benefit Kenya. The Diaspora has been a missing link in the equation and the summit affords the opportunity to bridge the gap and achieve comity of a three-legged stool,” added Mr Ochwangi.

Kenyans in the Diaspora play a key role in the country’s economic, political and social progress. From around the world, they remit billions of dollars back into the country, which is a major economic driver, keeps the foreign exchange rates low, and lower the balance of trade with other countries.

During the summit, topics of mutual interest including governance, banking, healthcare, tourism, Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), real estate, public infrastructure, women and youth, and Diaspora representation, will be discussed.

“However, the diaspora community is marginalised on account of their stations out of the country and receive little support from the government, despite paying taxes. We have not forgotten our roots and that is why we engage in endeavours that promote Kenya and Kenyans wherever they may be,” said Ochwangi.

AKDOi Secretary General Dr Juliana Mwose said, “The Kenyan diaspora is an integral part of Kenya’s societal fabric. “Our legacy as a community is to leverage our knowledge and economic wherewithal for the greater good of our country. We look forward to sharing our experiences and exploring opportunities with all stakeholders at the summit,”.

The summit will also recognise Kenyans who have made remarkable contributions to society including Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, a legendary legal scholar and author, for his lifetime of achievements and contributions to Kenya.

Among keynote speakers include Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.