Workers desperate as cash crunch persists in counties

Workers are suffering following delays by the National Treasury to disburse funds to counties as persistent salary delays affect service delivery.

So bad is the situation that several county workers claimed that their children are yet to report back to school for the third term over lack of school fees and other necessities. Others claimed that they could barely raise money for transport.

In some counties, workers have gone for more than two months without pay while few have been lucky after devolved units entered into agreements with banks to offset salaries.

In the Rift Valley, workers narrated to The Standard the agony they face due to salaries.

Jane Muthoni, a worker, at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, claimed that her children are out of school as she struggles to make ends meet.

She said things have been tough after the county failed to pay them July and August salaries.



"This is an unfortunate story. Going to work for two good months without a salary has been my lowest moment. I have since been forced to take my children back home. I am hoping that I will be paid so they can come back and report to work," she said.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu assured county employees that the matter would be solved by the end of next week.

"We feel the pain that they are going through. However, we will solve this matter once the government releases the funds. I appreciate their work despite the lack of salaries," he said.

In Nyandarua County, workers have also not been paid for the last two months.

This is after the national government failed to remit funds to the county government after the end of the financial year.

"It has been two months of suffering. It is only because of our dedication to work that we have not gone on strike," said Julius Wamae.

County director of communication Mbugua Muchoki said the executive is working hard to resolve the matter.

"This has been the norm after the end of the financial year. We are waiting for funds from the national government which has promised to do so next week," he said.

Similarly, employees in Nakuru and Baringo counties have not received salaries for three months.

In Nakuru county, workers have stayed for three months without formal communication about their salaries.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that the workers' performance and lives have been greatly affected.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said she is lucky that her husband pays the bills.

“It is devastating that one minute you earn and another second nothing is in your bank, yet you have worked; this is unacceptable; this is the government, not private entities; we pay tax,” she lamented.

She sympathized with her male colleagues who have families saying the situation could compromise their marriage.

In Baringo County, the Chief Officer of Finance, Gikono Kiptoo, said that the workers received their June and July salaries, and August has been remitted to their accounts.

In Trans Nzoia, workers have threatened to down tools to protest salary delays.

The county branch chairman of the Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) Samuel Kiboi said the staff have been subjected to suffering following two-month salary arrears.

Mr Kiboi said the delays have affected remittances for medical insurance and other statutory deductions.

“County workers are unable to meet their obligations including payment of rent and school fees for their children as well as medical needs and most of them are in debt,” he said.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya blamed the situation delayed disbursement of funds from the National Treasury.

“If this cash crunch continues, counties may be forced to shut down since we will be unable to finance our activities,” he said.

In Turkana, Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) said they were the worst hit by the salary delays.

The community health workers who are paid monthly stipends claimed that they were yet to be paid for six months.

“We have been left in the dark. Every time we ask, we’re told the national government hasn’t released funds meant to pay us, but no one tells us why it’s taking so long,” a CHV who sought anonymity said.

“Six months without pay is unbearable. We’re struggling to survive.”

The financial strain is pushing many to the brink, with workers unable to meet basic needs like paying rent, school fees and transportation to work.

Turkana county workers are yet to receive their August salary.

One employee described the delay in payment of salaries as frustrating and asked the county government to find alternative ways of paying workers when the National Treasury delays to disburse money.

“People have stopped reporting to work because they simply can’t afford the transport costs. It’s demoralising,” said a county health worker.

In Nyanza, only Nyamira County is up to date on workers' salaries.

In Kisumu, county government workers union Secretary Joel Ondu said they are facing tough times due to delayed salaries.

"The situation is worse and most of our members can't meet their family obligations. We met the County Secretary last week and he told us that they have sent their Chief Finance Officer to Nairobi to go and pursue the issue but there is still no breakthrough," Ondu said.

The trade unionist said whereas the county government has kept them abreast with the situation the workers are already running out of patience.

He revealed that workers have given the county a one-week ultimatum to offset their arrears or they down tools.

"We remain vigilant but by next week, if anything won't be forthcoming, then it'll force us to pursue other options to demand for our payments," he said.

Reports by James Munyeki, Yvonne Chepkwony, Clinton Ambujo, Stanley Ongwae, Bakari Ang'ela and Martin Ndiema, James Munyeki and Yvonne Chepkwony