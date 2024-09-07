Do not expect a quick fix to power blackouts, cautions Wandayi

The streets of Nairobi at night when the country experienced a nation wide power outage on Aug 25, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans will continue experiencing power blackouts as the government works on a three-year plan.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy Opiyo Wandayi said there was no quick solution to the power outrages that have now become frequent.

“Strategy is in place to deal with the electricity outage, which will not come in a fortnight. Kenyans should exercise patience as the government works on the challenge,” he said.

Wandayi blamed yesterday’s blackout on hitches on the high-voltage Loiyangalani transmission line. “What we are witnessing today has built up over time and is as a result of sub-optimal investment in energy infrastructure.”

He said the line tripped at the Suswa substation, cutting off the evacuation of 288mw from the Lake Turkana Wind Power plant.

“This initial trip was compounded by a subsequent failure in the Ethiopia-Kenya 500kv DC interconnector, which was transmitting 200mw. As a result, the grid suffered a total loss of 488mw, representing 27.3 per cent of the total system generation at the time,” he said.

The ministry is focusing on both short-term and long-term interventions, including pursuing the lifting of the moratorium on Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and advancing base load projects like hydro and geothermal plants to strengthen the grid.

Additionally, Wandayi outlined several grid resilience projects already in progress, including the Turkwell-Ortum-Kitale, Sondu Ndhiwa, Nanyuki-Isiolo transmission lines, and upgrades to the Loiyangalani–Suswa transmission line.

Kenya Power has been directed to embark on urgent reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing service delivery.

He directed the board to submit a report within a month. “The company must prioritise initiatives that strengthen its balance sheet and restore sustainable profitability,” he said.