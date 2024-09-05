Wandayi commits to urgent reforms at Kenya Power

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has committed to initiating urgent reforms at Kenya Power following a meeting with the board, management and staff on Thursday, September 5.

Wandayi said the company is key in providing reliable and affordable energy, essential for economic growth.

“The government expects Kenya Power to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery,” said Wandayi, adding that reforms will focus on reducing technical and commercial losses from 24 per cent to 19.5 per cent within three years.

The meeting at Kenya Power’s headquarters in Nairobi included a review of the company’s five-year strategic plan.

The board briefed Wandayi on ongoing projects and challenges, noting areas where government support is needed.

Wandayi instructed the board to prioritise customer service and operational reforms, noting that complaints must be addressed within the service charter timelines.

He also called for a review of the company's human capital strategy to ensure it has the necessary workforce for the reforms.

Wandayi expects the board to submit an initial report within one month and reiterates the government's support for the reform process.