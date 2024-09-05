Why Kenya Airways is experiencing delays

 By Mate Tongola | Sep 05, 2024
Some of Kenya Airways planes parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.  [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]


The Kenya Airways (KQ) has attributed recent flight delays to unscheduled engine overhauls and unforeseen supply chain disruptions.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, KQ reported that two of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft have been grounded but assured the public that the situation is under control.

"We are working closely with our engine lessors and manufacturers on a solution. As a result, we have had to downgrade, reschedule, or delay some of our flights," the airline said.

The national carrier apologised for the disruptions and promised to provide updates as the situation evolves, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety.

"In the meantime, we kindly ask our clients to update their booking details—email and phone number—via our website's Flight Status section."

The update comes amid increasing complaints from passengers about delays and rescheduled flights. 

The most recent incident involved a KQ flight from New York, where passengers experienced a six-hour delay at John F. Kennedy International Airport en route to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

