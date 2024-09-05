Auditor General wants closure of illegal bank accounts operated by counties

Business
 By Frankline Sunday | Sep 05, 2024
file7x1cv9mrhw215uoyd4ly.jpg
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu when she appeared before the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at Bunge Tower in Nairobi on September 4, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Counties operating illegal accounts in commercial banks could soon be forced to shut them down. 

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu yesterday told the Senate Committee on County Public Investment and Special Funds that county governments operating numerous commercial bank accounts contributes to financial mismanagement and waste of taxpayer funds. 

“We should minimise bank accounts and have one or two revenue and expenditure accounts but we do not need 300,” she said.

Ms Gathungu told the Senate Committee that county administrators lose track of money deposited in some accounts and in some instances, the accounts remain dormant for long periods of time and record suspicious transactions.

The Public Finance Management Act, 2012 mandates all counties to open and maintain bank accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya, CBK, with the exception of imprest accounts for petty cash.

An audit report earlier this year, however, revealed that several counties have opened hundreds of accounts in commercial banks in the last financial year.

Some of the counties with the highest number of bank accounts include Bungoma, Migori and Machakos that were found to have 321, 208 and 245 bank accounts respectively.

In Machakos County, 170 bank accounts were not supported by bank statements, cashbooks and certificates of bank balances. 

“The law gives counties a blank check on how many funds they can establish and soon we’ll have funds that are running operations of departments in counties, so you have an agriculture fund alongside the department of agriculture,” she explained. 

According to Gathungu, the duplication of funds at the national and county levels leads to inefficiencies and a higher cost to Kenyan taxpayers. 

“For instance counties now have established bursaries and are giving bursaries to secondary schools but secondary education is a national government function so this creates a problem,” she explained.

Gathungu further said that the high stock of pending bills held by counties was largely due to fiscal indiscipline and not delayed from exchequer funds.

“It is an excuse that pending bills arise because of delayed disbursement,” she said. “If this is the case then when the counties get their full disbursement in a subsequent financial year, they should be able to clear those pending bills.”  

“There should be a correlation between the pending bills at the end of the financial year and the outstanding exchequer releases from the National Treasury,” she said. “If pending bills are more than the exchequer releases then the problem is fiscal indiscipline.”

Gathungu also highlighted cases where the Controller of Budget approves a payment to a supplier but the payment is blocked or settled partially. 

“Pending bills now should be part of public debt and I have communicated this to the National Assembly as well,” she explained.

“We have borrowed loans, overdrafts, and now we are borrowing in kind from our suppliers and our employees when we fail to remit statutory deductions.”

[email protected]

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Susan Wangu: Nurse who suffered State torture
Next article
Floods kill one, displace families amid calls for state help
.

Similar Articles

By Nanjinia Wamuswa 13 hrs ago
Enterprise
Insurance drive helps residents pick up pieces after floods
By Oscar Magu 1 day ago
Opinion
Musk's Starlink market entry is a new test for ICT regulators
By XN Iraki 1 day ago
Opinion
Tough world: Let's spare a thought for elderly hustlers
.

Latest Stories

24 counties to lose billions in new revenue sharing formula
Business
By Ndungu Gachane
33 mins ago
Premium Most food warehouses fail to meet standards
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
33 mins ago
Auditor General wants closure of illegal bank accounts operated by counties
Business
By Frankline Sunday
33 mins ago
Little known court that slew the demon of piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Bernard Sanga
33 mins ago
How digitisation spurs economic growth in Estonia
Business
By Sharon Wanga
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Ndungu Gachane 33 mins ago
Business
24 counties to lose billions in new revenue sharing formula
By Graham Kajilwa 33 mins ago
Business
Premium Most food warehouses fail to meet standards
By Frankline Sunday 33 mins ago
Business
Auditor General wants closure of illegal bank accounts operated by counties
By Bernard Sanga 33 mins ago
Shipping & Logistics
Little known court that slew the demon of piracy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.