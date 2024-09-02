Kenya to enact strict food safety laws amid growing concerns

Cosmas Limo, a trader, along Yako Super Market in Eldoret town. [File, Standard]

Kenya is moving forward with plans to strengthen its food safety regulations.

This comes at a time recent food safety crises in Kenya have increased public demand for safer products, prompting the government to draft the Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill.

The draft food safety policy and Bill, is currently before the National Assembly after being passed by the Senate.

This legislation aims to create a clear framework for regulatory control that fosters collaboration among state and national government agencies and the industry, ensuring inclusivity and transparency.

Speaking during a workshop for developing a roadmap for industry capacity building in food safety, State Department for Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono, said while food is safe when produced, it can become contaminated during processing and distribution if control measures are inadequate.

“Access to safe food is a fundamental right as prescribed in the Constitution of Kenya," Dr Rono said underscoring the need for a comprehensive framework to protect the food supply from hazards at every stage of production.

The Food and Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) backed the three-day workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of Food Business Operators (FBOs) in Kenya to tackle food safety risks.

To facilitate this, the USDA, through FAEA, has invested more than Sh64.5 million to support the Kenyan government in drafting a comprehensive food and feed safety policy and Bill.

The anticipated passage of this legislation will establish a transparent regulatory framework to ensure the safety and quality of food and feed products.

"Our shared goal is to ensure that current and future regulations provide optimal public health protection, are practical for implementation, and promote the growth of Kenyan industry both domestically and in export markets," said Gina Tumbarello, Executive Director of FAEA in a statement.

Mr Damian Ferrese, Acting Regional Agricultural Counselor for the USDA at the US Embassy in Nairobi, emphasized the importance of the proposed legislation.

"The enactment of a food and feed safety policy and legislation is part of a longer journey. We will continue to support programs that improve food security and the economic prosperity of the Kenyan people," he said.

Dr Ronoh acknowledged that existing laws have not been aligned with modern food safety requirements, resulting in inefficiencies that have led to food-related hazards and rejections of exports.

In response, the government is modernising its food safety system to make it more science- and risk-based.

This initiative will involve a review of food and feed safety policies and legislation, with the aim of aligning with international best practices while addressing local conditions.

The USDA, along with the Ministries of Agriculture and Health, is collaborating with local stakeholders to draft a new food safety policy and Bill.

The proposed legislation aims to create a transparent regulatory framework to ensure the safety and quality of food and feed products for both domestic consumers and international markets.

While large corporations have adopted modern safety programs, smaller enterprises lag behind. To address these disparities, the USDA and FAEA will support capacity-building initiatives focused on enhancing food safety practices within the private sector.