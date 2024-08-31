Gikomba traders to benefit from financial literacy initiative

Nessy Luciana Brand Manager Sunlight (left) hands over product merchandise to Ann Kathambi Businesswoman during the launch of a financial literacy empowerment program dubbed "Shika More Na Sunlight" at Gikomba market that is aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs across the country with transformative skills that will shape their future business growth and sustainability. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Businesswomen in Gikomba Market are set to benefit from a financial literacy campaign launched by Sunlight.

The empowerment program, dubbed "Shika More Na Sunlight," was unveiled by the Unilever brand to equip women entrepreneurs with transformative skills that will shape their future growth and sustainability.

The campaign aims to break down the barriers women face and open new opportunities for them. So far, the campaign has attracted around 6,000 women traders, with a target of reaching 100,000.

While launching the campaign, Sunlight emphasized that in Kenya, women have long been the backbone of the economy, particularly in vibrant hubs like Gikomba Market, where many women manage businesses ranging from small to large-scale operations.

However, many of these women face challenges such as limited access to financial resources and cultural practices that make it harder for them to succeed.

Speaking at the launch, Alison Kariuki, head of Legal for East and West Africa at Unilever, noted that many businesses fail due to a lack of financial literacy, as many people do not know how to manage records, returns, or even recruit and scale their businesses.

“Our commitment to empowering women is long-standing. We’ve partnered with various organizations to uplift women, providing tools and resources to transform their lives. This year, we’re proud to introduce financial independence to Kenyan women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses because we believe that when a woman is empowered, she does not rise alone—she lifts her family, community, and, ultimately, the nation,” said Alison Kariuki.