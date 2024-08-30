Naivas opens new store in Mombasa

Business
 By Joackim Bwana | Aug 30, 2024
A client picks items during the grand opening of Naivas branch at China Square, Nyali in Mombasa. August 29,2024. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Naivas Supermarket has opened its 12th store in Mombasa at Nyali, the retailer’s 105th outlet in Kenya.

Naivas commercial head Dennis Makori said the new store taps into the lucrative coast region market.

The manager said the new outlet, located along Links Road and covering 5,000 square feet, will offer exclusive sales and promotions to the residents of Nyali and surrounding areas, aligning with the brand’s promise of delivering savings and value.

“One of our main focus for business has been freshness quality for our customers, this is what has kept us moving because of customers’ experience. We guarantee our customers great deals now that we are heading to the festive season,” said Makori.

The store comes four months after the opening of its 104th branch at T Square Mall in Buruburu, Nairobi.

“Very soon we will be opening our 106th store in Mtwapa. One thing that we have stepped up is fresh food products, the ambience of the store, and we want to continue improving our customers experience,” said Makori.

.

