State commits to streamline current labour migration

 By Marion Kithi | Aug 24, 2024

 

Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime addressed the press on the labour migration placements for Kenyans on Jan 29, 2024. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

State Labour and Skills Development PS Shadrack Mwadime has stated that Kenya will secure bilateral agreements to protect its citizens working in foreign countries.

Mwadime refuted claims that the government is obsessed with sending Kenyans abroad before ensuring that the working environments in those countries are safe for them.

He said labour migration contributes to the growth and development of the country's economy, and the government will work to secure international positions for Kenyan graduates across various professions.

"When these Kenyans work in foreign countries, they invest back home where their families are, and that is how the government earns and fosters economic growth," said Mwadime.

He added that next month, Kenya will sign a bilateral labour agreement with Germany to enable IT experts, medical doctors, and engineers to be absorbed into various industries in Germany.

The PS mentioned that the government is working with Germany to streamline visa processing for Kenyans.

"We want Kenyans to migrate in an organized way, and the government is determined to ensure that the interests of young people are taken care of,” said Mwadime.

Diaspora remittances are currently the largest foreign exchange earners for the country, having overtaken tea, coffee, and tourism.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya indicates that remittances totalled $4.2 billion (Sh678.3 billion) in the 12 months to October 2023, marking a 4.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Kenyans living and working abroad sent home Sh54.3 billion ($355 million) in November last year, with remittance inflows expected to grow as more Kenyans seek employment abroad.

In addition, Mwadime said the state will deploy seven more labour attaches to create a safe, fair, regular, and productive working environment in the diaspora.

He also refuted claims of a medical brain drain, stating that many graduates are still in the pipeline.

