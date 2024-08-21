Tourism committee roots for enhanced collaboration to boost numbers

When Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei appeared before the Kareke Mbiuki-led Tourism Committee on Aug 21, 2024. [Courtesy]

The National Assembly Committee on Tourism and Wildlife has urged state agencies and stakeholders to collaborate more effectively in marketing Kenya as a top tourist destination.

Led by Chairperson Kareke Mbiuki, the committee said Kenya continues to lose potential tourists to competing African destinations with similar attractions across the country.

During separate meetings with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA), Tourism Research Institute (TRI), and Kenya Utalii College the committee emphasised the need for a coordinated approach to increase tourist numbers.

“As a committee that oversees and allocates funds to the sector, we want to see the tourism agencies working together with all stakeholders to position Kenya as a top tourism destination,” stated Mbiuki who is the Member of Parliament for Maara.

The legislator said parliament cannot continue to push for increased funding for the agencies without seeing tangible results.

The committee urged the board to adopt innovative and creative marketing strategies to enhance Kenya's visibility in the global tourism market and expand its focus beyond traditional tourism offerings.

In their responses at the separate sessions, the agency heads expressed concerns about inadequate budgetary allocations, which they said is impeding and hampering their effectiveness and productivity.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei told the committee that the institution requires an additional budget of Sh1.4 billion to boost tourist numbers from the current 2 million to 3 million by 2025.

"As a board, we recognise the need to innovate and diversify our offerings. We have come up with strategies to boost our tourism that include embracing medical, halal, sports, and cultural tourism. This will attract more tourists to our country,” said Ms Chepkemei.

Utalii College CEO Peter Muindi while making his submission before the committee supported a proposal by the MPs to grant the institution a mandate to certify all tourism and hospitality professionals in the country.

“Making the college a certification institute similar to the Kenya School of Law will not only restore order in the industry but also generate significant income for the institution,” said Muindi.