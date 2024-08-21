Win for farmers as Africa's First ISO-Certified personal protective clothing launched

Researchers inspect a garment to protect farmers handling pesticides. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

The quest to improve safety in crop handling has received a major boost following the launch of new comfortable protective clothing for farmers.

In a major breakthrough in research, farmers handling pesticides will now have access to the new Personal Protective Equipment worn by operators applying crop protection solutions.

The clothing has been developed in a collaboration between the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the International Center for PPE (ICPPE) at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, BASF, and Syngenta to address operator safety.

According to Fredrick Munchiri, the CEO of PCPB, the innovation is part of an effort to improve safety measures when handling pest control products in the country.

“Handling and using pesticides should be done with adherence to safety measures, among them effective use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment),” he said.

The CEO noted that they are keen to ensure that farmers have access to cost-effective equipment and PPEs when administering pest control measures.

“As a board entrusted with regulating pest control products in the country, we remain committed to ensuring the PPEs used in our country meet the right standards, are affordable, and are available in our markets,” said Munchiri.

About 110 farmers throughout the country participated in the research of the new protective garment in a wear study and gave feedback on comfort, durability, colour, and other design preferences.

Syngenta, one of the partners involved in research on the garment described the innovation as a game-changer in the quest to improve the safety of farmers.

“The innovative protective garment enhances responsible crop protection handling practices and promotes a safety culture among farmers and operators across the country and potentially beyond. Every farmer deserves access to quality protective gear, enabling them to work sustainably”, said Given Mudenda, Business Area Head in East and Southern Africa.

Farmers who participated in the research praised the innovation and believed it would protect farmers who handle pesticides in their farms.

"PPE is vital to sustainable farmer productivity. Farmers who use PPE correctly are motivated to carry out farming activities, they deliver better output. Creating more awareness on the correct PPE to use remains a fundamental goal for all agricultural stakeholders”, said Ambrose Kirobi, a farmer representative.

The ISO-certified personal protective clothing is made of breathable, reusable textile materials.

“One of the challenges with users not wearing appropriate protective clothing is due to heat stress and comfort. This is an even bigger issue in tropical climates. Our approach with the new ISO-certified garment is to balance protection and comfort”, said Anugrah Shaw, coordinator of the ICPPE Initiative.

The new personal protective clothing is certified under KS ISO 27065 C1, which defines performance requirements for minimum protective clothing worn by operators applying crop protection solutions.

A certified ISO laboratory has tested the fabric and garments, which perform similarly to garments worn in most operator exposure studies.

“By investing in personal protective clothing, we are not only protecting the health and safety of our farmers and the communities in which we operate. We are committed to ensuring a sustainable and responsible future for the world around us”, said Gift Mbaya, Country Cluster Head and Head of Agriculture Solutions, BASF East Africa Ltd.

The launch of the ISO 27065-certified personal protective garment in Kenya represents a significant milestone in promoting safe agricultural practices, fostering a culture of safety among farmers, and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.