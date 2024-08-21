Madison Investment partners with CISI to boost client services

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 21, 2024

 

The collaboration aims to equip MIML employees with the necessary expertise to provide more effective advisory services and match suitable products. [Courtesy]

Madison Investment Managers Limited (MIML), has partnered with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) to enhance the knowledge and skills of its staff in capital markets products and services.

The collaboration aims to equip MIML employees with the necessary expertise to provide more effective advisory services and match suitable products, such as money market, segregated, fixed income, and wealth funds, to individual retail and corporate clients.

"We have seen a marked improvement in our advisory and investment management services based on the partnership," said Rebecca Tiba, CEO of MIML. "Our staff are now better able to serve our customers by determining their unique objectives, risk profile, and preferences, allowing for better matching of our products and services for each client. In short, our clients are happier."

As part of the partnership, MIML has put over 15 of its staff through the Securities Industry Certification program, developed by the CISI in conjunction with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSDA). The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the financial services sector, with a focus on investments from a global perspective, covering key financial principles and products, including assets, markets, equities, bonds, derivatives, and investment funds.

Kimacia Gitau, the CISI's East Africa Regional Representative, emphasized the importance of professionalism in the industry, which encompasses knowledge, skills, and behavior.

"The CISI believes professionalism is the blend of three elements: Knowledge - gaining the initial competence through professional qualifications, Skills - Continuing Professional Development (CPD) & ongoing learning, Behaviour - upholding the highest standards of integrity," Gitau said. "This also ensures financial advisors act in the client's best interest, enhancing the best results for customers. The CISI's mandate is to promote these standards within practitioners in securities and investments."

The partnership between MIML and CISI is expected to contribute to the overall growth and professionalization of the Kenyan capital markets, as well as improve the quality of investment advisory services provided to clients.

.

