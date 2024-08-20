High-level EU trade mission to visit Kenya next month

When President William Ruto hosted EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The European Union (EU) is preparing for a high-level trade mission from Brussels to Kenya in September, this year.

The mission is aimed at establishing the operational framework for the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed in 2023, which took effect in July.

This visit aims to set up the governance structure for the EPA and address both technical and political aspects of its implementation.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Salim Mvurya announced the visit following a courtesy call from EU Ambassador Henriette Geiger on Tuesday.

“The EPA, a landmark agreement between the EU and the East African Community (EAC), is also open to other EAC countries and allows Kenyan products to trade in the 27 EU member states,” said the CS.

As part of the agreement, Kenya's agricultural exports, including fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, tea, and coffee, will gain duty-free access to the EU market, except arms.

Ambassador Geiger noted that the EU plans to launch a nationwide sensitisation programme aimed at both public and private sectors.

“The programme will kick off with an event at Strathmore University, where stakeholders will learn about the EPA and its implications for their operations,” she said.

CS Mvurya added that the EU has committed €25 million (Sh3.4 billion) to support business development and promotion through the State departments.

The first trade agreement between the EU and a developing country includes provisions for gradual tariff reductions on EU imports over 25 years, along with commitments to sustainable development in areas such as labour rights, gender equality, forestry, and climate change. It also features a transparent dispute resolution mechanism.

The agreement, approved by the European Parliament on February 29, 2024, after 20 years of negotiations, has been hailed by the European Commission as a major success.

However, it has also generated significant controversy within the EAC, raising concerns about trade imbalances and the impact on other African nations.

The EU’s engagement reflects ongoing efforts to enhance trade relations and address global trade challenges while navigating the complex dynamics of international trade agreements.