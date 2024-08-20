Global inclusion report reveals rise in women leaders, equity advances

PATH's 2023 report shows women now hold most executive roles.

A global inclusion report has revealed progress in gender parity and equity.

The 2023 report from the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) shows a rise in women leaders and advancements in equity across the organisation.

PATH, which operates in over 70 countries including Kenya, works to improve global health through innovative solutions and partnerships.

The report notes that women now hold a majority of executive roles and there has been a 25 per cent increase in Black staff in the US since 2021.

The report details the creation of new People Resource Groups including Latinx and Asian groups and the integration of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles into global health programmes.

“Our 2023 DEI annual report demonstrates our progress in integrating DEI principles into our practices,” said Nikolaj Gilbert, PATH President.

Levis Nderitu, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at PATH, said, “The report reflects our ongoing efforts to make our organisation more inclusive and equitable.”

The report includes insights from PATH leaders, spotlights on various countries and divisions and details on industry partnerships supporting DEI goals.