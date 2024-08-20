Global inclusion report reveals rise in women leaders, equity advances

Business
 By David Njaaga | Aug 20, 2024
PATH's 2023 report shows women now hold most executive roles.

A global inclusion report has revealed progress in gender parity and equity.

 The 2023 report from the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) shows a rise in women leaders and advancements in equity across the organisation.

PATH, which operates in over 70 countries including Kenya, works to improve global health through innovative solutions and partnerships.

The report notes that women now hold a majority of executive roles and there has been a 25 per cent increase in Black staff in the US since 2021.

The report details the creation of new People Resource Groups including Latinx and Asian groups and the integration of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles into global health programmes.

“Our 2023 DEI annual report demonstrates our progress in integrating DEI principles into our practices,” said Nikolaj Gilbert, PATH President.

Levis Nderitu, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at PATH, said, “The report reflects our ongoing efforts to make our organisation more inclusive and equitable.”

The report includes insights from PATH leaders, spotlights on various countries and divisions and details on industry partnerships supporting DEI goals.

Related Topics
Previous article
State urged to award scholarships to students in private universities
Next article
Uasin Gishu residents claim deputy governor quit out of frustration
.

Similar Articles

By Philip Mwakio 18 hrs ago
Business
Africa's aviation posts improved performance
By Boniface Gikandi 18 hrs ago
Business
Campaigns intensify for top slots in KTDA Holdings Friday elections
By Macharia Kamau 21 hrs ago
Business
Kenya Airways posts Sh513m profit after 10-year hiatus
.

Latest Stories

Premium
State forced to ignore of court orders on taxes to raise revenue
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Premium Wandayi missed chance to lower fuel prices after court order
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Global inclusion report reveals rise in women leaders, equity advances
Business
By David Njaaga
2 hrs ago
Huawei announces sponsorship for 2024 World Skills national competition
Sci & Tech
By Patrick Vidija
6 hrs ago
Align tax regimes and standards to spur regional trade, EAC states told
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
18 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium State forced to ignore of court orders on taxes to raise revenue
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Wandayi missed chance to lower fuel prices after court order
By David Njaaga 2 hrs ago
Business
Global inclusion report reveals rise in women leaders, equity advances
By Patrick Vidija 6 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Huawei announces sponsorship for 2024 World Skills national competition

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.