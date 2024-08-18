Stanbic Bank and Kisii County launch digital skills programme

Kisii Governor SImba Arati. [File, Standard]

Kisii County Government and Stanbic Bank Kenya have launched a digital skills programme aimed at empowering the region’s youth, women, and small businesses.

The partners said the initiative responds to the growing digital divide and aims to leverage the digital economy’s potential to stimulate local economic development.

Kenya, with a youthful population where over 80 per cent are aged 35 years and below, is experiencing a significant youth bulge.

Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan chief executive Joshua Oigara said the collaboration with the Kisii County Government seeks to cultivate a dynamic environment for innovation and enterprise.

“Our goal is to empower youth and women with essential skills and opportunities to drive economic progress and community development in the region,” he said.

The programme will feature a range of digital skills and entrepreneurship training targeting key sectors including tourism and logistics, which are vital to Kisii’s economic landscape.

A notable component of the initiative includes the donation of computers by Stanbic Bank to improve Kisii’s digital infrastructure.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati underscored the programme’s importance for the region.

“This collaboration with Stanbic Bank Kenya represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of sustainable economic development.

“By investing in our people and their entrepreneurial talents, we are not only creating jobs but also nurturing a culture of innovation that will support our community’s growth for years to come,” he said.

The initiative also includes exploring innovative financing models and business support services tailored to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

This approach aims to integrate local businesses into broader value chains, providing them with a stable foundation for growth and expansion.