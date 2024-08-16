Kenya to host East Africa's largest oxygen plant

US Ambassador Meg Whitman (right) with other attendees during the launch of Hewatele's medical liquid oxygen plant at Tatu Industrial Park.

Kenya is set to become home to East Africa's largest medical liquid oxygen plant following the launch of a new project at Tatu Industrial Park.

The facility aims to meet the growing demand for medical-grade oxygen across the region.

Hewatele, the company leading the initiative, has partnered with international funders, including the US Development Finance Corporation and the government of Finland, securing $20 million (Sh2.9 billion) for the plant.

The facility will supply oxygen to more than 300 healthcare facilities.

The launch was attended by several dignitaries, including Finnish Ambassador Pirkka Tapiola and US Ambassador Meg Whitman.

"Access to quality emergency healthcare services is a fundamental human right," said Dr Bernard Olayo, founder of Hewatele, noting the project's impact on healthcare and reducing inequality.

With a daily production capacity of 20 tonnes, the plant will help address oxygen shortages in healthcare facilities, particularly public hospitals.

Finnish Ambassador Tapiola said the project would benefit Kenya’s healthcare sector. US Ambassador Whitman added, "This facility is a win-win for Kenya. It will improve healthcare and create jobs."

The plant is expected to improve emergency preparedness, reduce oxygen costs and save lives across the region.