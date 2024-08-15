CS Mutua requests aviation workers to call off planned JKIA strike

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Aug 15, 2024
Labour CS Alfred Mutu (C) and Kenya Aviation Workers Union.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has appealed to the Kenya Aviation Workers Union(KAWU) to consider calling off their planned strike.

The union, representing airport workers, had issued a seven-day strike notice against a proposed agreement with India's Adani Airport Holdings.

To avert the looming strike, CS Mutua on Thursday held a crucial meeting with KAWU officials, led by Secretary-General Moses Ndiema, seeking to find common ground with the aviation workers.

"After listening to the union officials, it is clear they have genuine concerns," said Mutua. 

"However, it is regrettable that there seems to have been a communication breakdown, leading to misunderstandings. Workers at JKIA are understandably concerned about their job security, and any agreement under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) should aim to enhance job opportunities rather than diminish them,” he added.

The union had planned to begin the strike on Monday, August 19th.

CS Mutua has asked aviation workers to pursue dialogue as an alternative to dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, KAWU Secretary-General Ndiema acknowledged that the CS's request to suspend the strike was reasonable saying, "We will consult our members on the issue of suspending the strike and communicate their decision by Friday."

Mutua further urged unions in the country to avoid making strike action their first option in disputes, emphasizing that many Cabinet Secretaries are still familiarizing themselves with their new roles following recent changes in the government.

He also vowed to mediate between the workers, the Ministry of Transport, the Kenya Airports Authority, and Kenya Airways to address the issues raised by the union.

