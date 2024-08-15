AFA directs coffee dealers to obtain movement permit

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Aug 15, 2024

 

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has outlined radical measures to streamline the coffee sector to safeguard the interests of the growers.

The authority has directed all coffee dealers to obtain movement permits.

The regulator has said all the buyers and warehousemen must obtain movement permits by September 1, to enable them to make arrangements for quality inspection of  clean coffee consignment intended for export.

In a circular dated August 9, AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru said the movement permit will assist in tracing the origin of the coffee as stipulated in Coffee General Regulations 2019. 

Dr Linyiru directed that all the requests for movement permits must be accompanied by warehouse receipts for proof of ownership and traceability.

The buyers shall also remit a sample of 200 grammes of clean coffee representing the export consignment for arbitration should a dispute on quality arise.

“Buyers should book for inspection with the quality assurance section of coffee directorate three weeks lodging for an International Certificate of Origin (ICO) on the Kentrade portal to allow coordination of inspection logistics and preparation of reports,” read part of the circular.

The circular has been copied to Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Coffee Traders Association, Council of Governors, and Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), among others.

Last month, the CMA approved new trading rules 2024 to guide coffee trading at the NCE designed to streamline operations and ensure level playing ground for the licensed players in the value chain.

The rules spell tough penalties for violations and are designed to curb malpractices at the coffee auction, where the users, brokers, and buyers, going astray will have their trading licenses revoked. 

NCE Chief Executive Officer Lisper Ndung’u said all the transactions must adhere to the new rules at the coffee auction. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya's Olympic stars pocket millions after Paris heroics
Next article
Kisumu RFC eye improved performance ahead of Dala Sevens kicks off on Saturday
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 16 hrs ago
Enterprise
Sylvia Jebet: Gen Z engineer pushing for mechanised farms
By Rohini Mukherjee 17 hrs ago
Opinion
How Araku coffee is placing India on the global map
By Patrick Beja 22 hrs ago
Business
Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports
.

Latest Stories

Logistics firm seeks court orders to freeze sale of Bamburi Cement over Sh3bn compensation claim
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
CS Mutua requests aviation workers to call off planned JKIA strike
Business
By Sharon Wanga
5 hrs ago
AFA directs coffee dealers to obtain movement permit
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
8 hrs ago
Invesco Assurance Company placed under statutory management
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
11 hrs ago
Fuel prices remain unchanged as regulator ignores court ruling on VAT
Business
By Macharia Kamau
11 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Business
Logistics firm seeks court orders to freeze sale of Bamburi Cement over Sh3bn compensation claim
By Sharon Wanga 5 hrs ago
Business
CS Mutua requests aviation workers to call off planned JKIA strike
By Boniface Gikandi 8 hrs ago
Business
AFA directs coffee dealers to obtain movement permit
By Edwin Nyarangi 11 hrs ago
Business
Invesco Assurance Company placed under statutory management

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.