Major boost for Nairobi bourse as listed firms join key global indices

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 15, 2024

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has received a significant boost with the inclusion of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Frontier Markets Index.

The bourse is also set to benefit from the addition of four other Kenyan companies to the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index - British American Tobacco Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, and Kenya Reinsurance Corporation.

MSCI, a leading provider of decision support services for global investors, has announced the addition of Co-op Bank as a constituent in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

This move brings the total number of NSE-listed companies in the index to five, including Safaricom, Equity Group Holdings, KCB Group and East Africa Breweries Ltd.

"The inclusion of Co-operative Bank of Kenya in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and the addition of the four other companies in the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index is a significant boost for Kenya's equity market," said NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti in a statement yesterday.

The move is seen as a reflection of the success of the structural market reforms that have positively impacted Kenya's equity market, making it more efficient for global investors to invest in securities listed on the NSE.

The positive impacts are further reflected in the performance of NSE benchmark indices and the return of positive foreign investor inflows in the first half of 2024, said analysts.

The MSCI indices serve as benchmarks for institutional investors looking to gain exposure to frontier markets, and the inclusion of Kenyan companies is expected to increase their visibility and attractiveness to global investors.

According to the financial content website Investopedia, MSCI is best known for its benchmark indices—including the MSCI Emerging Market Index and MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

The company continues to launch new indexes each year.

The Frontier Market Index is used to track markets in countries that are considered more volatile and unpredictable than emerging markets.

This index focuses on 28 markets from the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Europe.

Some of the frontier regions with stocks included in this index are Vietnam, Morocco, Iceland, Romania, and Bahrain.

Related Topics
Previous article
Senate to hold impeachment hearings against Kawira Mwangaza next week
Next article
KMPDU secures pay rise for KNH doctors after 56-day strike
.

Similar Articles

By Amos Kiarie 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Pastoral women demand land title deeds from State to protect their rights
By Edwin Nyarangi 19 hrs ago
Business
CS Miano pledges to fast-track strategies to unlock tourism potential
By Brian Ngugi 19 hrs ago
Business
Trouble rocks giant police Sacco amid governance concerns
.

Latest Stories

How Araku coffee is placing India on the global map
Opinion
By Rohini Mukherjee
5 hrs ago
Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports
Business
By Patrick Beja
10 hrs ago
Major boost for Nairobi bourse as listed firms join key global indices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
10 hrs ago
Rising mortgage costs threaten affordability amid housing push
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
10 hrs ago
Mastering the psychology of online selling
Enterprise
By Lynnet Kamau
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Rohini Mukherjee 5 hrs ago
Opinion
How Araku coffee is placing India on the global map
By Patrick Beja 10 hrs ago
Business
Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Business
Major boost for Nairobi bourse as listed firms join key global indices
By Graham Kajilwa 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Rising mortgage costs threaten affordability amid housing push

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.