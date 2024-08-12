State tipped on tackling ticking Gen Z 'time bomb'

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 12, 2024

 

Members of Generation Z during special Saba Saba day prayers at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi to commemorate the lost lives in the struggle to make Kenya a better country. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The government has been urged to urgently foster an enabling environment for digital innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, popularly known as Gen Zs, as part of efforts to turn the country’s “youth bulge” into an economic dividend.

This call comes in the wake of the recent wave of youth-led protests, dubbed the “Gen Z” movement, which highlighted the need for reforms in governance, accountability, and development. On the occasion to mark International Youth Day 2024, yesterday, experts and lobby groups asked the government to expand opportunities for youth involvement in the Kenyan economy. 

According to the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the full implementation of Africa’s free trade area will help Kenya and other African countries tap the record number of young people in the continent today to unlock fast economic growth in many countries. Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah noted that the speedy implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an opportunity to turn the youth bulge into a dividend.

Kenya, which is also grappling with a youth bulge like many African countries was the first country in the eastern Africa region to ratify the trade deal after the National Assembly adopted it. “Sprouting everywhere in a fragmented continent, the African youth are poised to make giant strides in a single continental market and could seamlessly become the drivers of Africa’s integration and intra-African trade,” said Prof Oramah in a recent statement.

“Policies that give them intellectual property protection, ease the cost of doing business as well as improve access to the single African market will unleash their entrepreneurial drive. A vibrant single market will open a new vista of opportunities that will broaden the choices available to the youth and empower them to reach their potential.”

Other experts pointed out that several challenges still need to be addressed urgently to avoid the ticking time bomb.

 “These include reducing the digital divide, especially by increasing access to rural and hard-to-reach areas, as well as to persons with disabilities, eliminating high technology costs, inadequate and unreliable infrastructure, and enforcement of patency to innovations from youth,” National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) said in a statement.

According to experts, some of the concerns raised by youth entrepreneurs include the prohibitive cost of starting and expanding businesses due to high taxes levied on innovators in sectors like music, art, and farming.

Cybersecurity threats, including cyberbullying, identity theft, Technologically Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV), and online harassment, fraud, and hacking and scam, phishing, were also identified as significant risks faced by the youth.

Despite these challenges, various initiatives have not only narrowed the digital gap but have also encouraged youth-led initiatives in various sectors, including e-commerce, governance, leadership, agriculture, education, and healthcare, experts say.

The large-scale protest movement mounted by Kenyan youth over the past two months, known as the “Gen Z” protests, demonstrated the power of digital technology according to analysts.

The youth effectively, consistently, and systematically applied digital social spaces to demand social change.

 “We should all endeavour to empower young people to realise their full potential. The Commission reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality and freedom from discrimination to the youth of Kenya,” NGEC said.

 Kenya’s population is predominantly youthful, with individuals under the age of 35 making up about 75 per cent of the population, equivalent to about 35.7 million people (KNBS, 2019).

This demographic expression holds immense potential for revolutionising the country’s economy through digital investments.

The National Council on Population and Development (NCPD) has acknowledged that the youth bulge presents both opportunities and challenges for the country.

“The current number of youth presents an opportunity for them to drive the economy if they have the right skill sets and are gainfully engaged. However, youth face many challenges including lack of access to reproductive health, skills to match the job market requirement, and unemployment, among others. Developing and implementing appropriate strategies, policies, and programmes to mitigate the risks and challenges the youth face must be a priority for the government,” the NCPD said in a past policy brief.

 As the international community marks this year’s International Youth Day with the theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” the government is being called upon to prioritise the empowerment of its youthful population through digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Related Topics
Previous article
Farmers urge Ruto to assent to Sugar Bill, review prices
Next article
Mother cries for justice following daughter's death in Ngong
.

Similar Articles

By Nanjinia Wamuswa 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Lenders lobby welcomes AU decision on creditor status
By Amos Kiarie 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Pastoral women demand land title deeds from State to protect their rights
By Edwin Nyarangi 18 hrs ago
Business
CS Miano pledges to fast-track strategies to unlock tourism potential
.

Latest Stories

How Araku coffee is placing India on the global map
Opinion
By Rohini Mukherjee
5 hrs ago
Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports
Business
By Patrick Beja
10 hrs ago
Major boost for Nairobi bourse as listed firms join key global indices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
10 hrs ago
Rising mortgage costs threaten affordability amid housing push
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
10 hrs ago
Mastering the psychology of online selling
Enterprise
By Lynnet Kamau
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Rohini Mukherjee 5 hrs ago
Opinion
How Araku coffee is placing India on the global map
By Patrick Beja 10 hrs ago
Business
Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Business
Major boost for Nairobi bourse as listed firms join key global indices
By Graham Kajilwa 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Rising mortgage costs threaten affordability amid housing push

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.