Nairobi to host DaVinci's inaugural coffee flavour championship

Nairobi is expected to host DaVinci’s inaugural coffee championship next month.

The DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2024 is a celebration of the vibrant and diverse coffee culture that connects coffee lovers.

In a statement to newsrooms, the renowned leader in the beverage industry said the competition which has already started is taking place across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, bringing together talented coffee artists, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts under the theme ‘United Through Coffee’.

With the chance to win up to USD6,000 in cash prizes, including a sponsored coffee experience trip, competitors from over 20 countries are battling to push the boundaries of flavour, technique, and presentation as they create coffee-inspired masterpieces that reflect the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The competition’s national preliminary round began on August 1 and will run till August 18, 2024.

According to the statement, in the preliminary round, participants across Africa are expected to submit a digital entry here, featuring a detailed recipe, video or written method of preparation, and an image of their coffee creation, all made using DaVinci Gourmet products with Espresso.

“Successful entrants will advance to the Africa finals, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on September 14, 2024,” read the statement in part.

At Nairobi, competitors will face a series of espresso-based challenges, judged on technical preparation, flavour complexity, and presentation.

The competition will then culminate in the worldwide finals at the prestigious FHA HoReCa event in Singapore between October 23 and 24, 2024.

Here, national champions from each participating country or region will compete for the title, displaying their skills in practical tests, latte art, and the final presentation of their signature coffee beverages.

“We invite baristas, coffee lovers, and industry professionals to join us in this exciting event as we discover the next generation of coffee innovators,” the statement read.

