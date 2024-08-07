Coffee farmers earn Sh715 million at Nairobi auction

Nairobi Coffee Exchange Chairman Kenneth Gitonga and Chief Executive Officer Lisper Ndung'u analyising some coffee beans ahead of a weekly auction. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Coffee farmers pocked Sh715.7 million from the sale of 19,478 bags as Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) resumed on Tuesday.

At the auction, grade AA sourced from Kimathi, Kiairia, Mihuti, and Gatomboya factories marketed by Alliance Berries Limited was sold.

Kimathi factory achieved the highest price of Sh50,764 for each of its 33 bags of grade AA, followed by produce from Kiairia that fetched Sh50,634, Mihuti Sh50,375, and Gatomboya Sh48,044.

Kathinthiuku factory produce marketed by the New KPCU fetched Sh49,857 for each of its 109 bags of grade AA.

NCE Chief Executive Officer Lisper Ndung’u said eight coffee brokers and 20 local and international buyers participated in the auction.

Ms Ndung'u noted that New KPCU and Alliance Berries Limited, presented 7,053 bags and 6,486 bags of the commodity respectively.

In the market, grade AA presented accounted for 28.9 per cent after the coffee brokers brought 4,710 bags, and 7,487 bags of AB representing 39.15 per cent.

“It’s the humble appeal of the NCE to farmers to produce quality and quantity coffee that will attract the buyers for competitive prices,” said Ndung’u.

In the dealer's category, reports from the NCE indicated that Ibero Kenya led the pack after it bought 6,391 bags of coffee at Sh216 million, and C-Dorman bought 2,861 bags for Sh123.6 million.

Other buyers were Sasini 2,552 bags for Sh11.3 million, and Taylor Winch 1,738 bags for Sh65.6 million.

On July 3 as the auction closed for the recess, 19,031 bags of coffee were sold fetching Sh625.4 million.